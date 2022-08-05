Planning application to be lodged soon for 14-turbine windfarm in Múscraí Gaeltacht

An application is to be submitted to An Bord Pleanála within weeks for the latest windfarm proposed for Cork’s Múscraí Gaeltacht — a development of 14 turbines, taller than those planned near Gougane Barra.

Late August or September is the revised target for the submission of plans by SSE Renewables and Futurenergy Ireland, which is co-owned by Coillte and ESB, for Gortyrahilly windfarm on an extensive 667-hectare site 4km south-west of Baile Mhúirne.

Because the windfarm would have an output greater than 50MW, it is classed as a strategic infrastructure development, allowing the applicants to seek approval directly from An Bord Pleanála rather than Cork County Council.

Originally, 12 turbines were proposed for the Gortyrahilly site, but 14 are now planned, with ground-to-blade-tip height of up of 185m.

They would exceed the 178.5m height of the turbines at a separate windfarm planned by Wingleaf Ltd about 10 miles away at Curraglass/Derreendonee.

That windfarm plan has been the subject of considerable public outcry, with a legal battle heading for judicial review at the start of 2023 and a €95,000 ‘Save Gougane Barra’ appeal ongoing.

Further windfarms already planned or constructed in the vicinity include those at Grousemount, Shehymore, Derragh, and Cleanrath. Gortyrahilly development partners Futurenergy Ireland and SSE Renewables also have plans for a 19-turbine windfarm at Cummeenabuddoge, 5km north-west of Baile Mhúirne, and another six on a 480-hectare site at Inchamore, near Cúil Aodha, bringing the total planned across the three windfarms to 39 turbines.

Concerns over the number of turbines in the area were high on the list of issues raised by people attending recent community engagement clinics held by the Gortyrahilly developers.

“The concentration of them and the whole development in the area, the cumulative effect — people were voicing their concerns about that,” said Brendan Twomey, Gortyrahilly windfarm community liaison officer.

“I think they are resigned to the fact that they probably will go ahead, but [people asked] how they can benefit out of them.”

If approved, the developers estimate the windfarm could contribute up to €500,000 per year to a community benefit fund.

Shadow flicker

Potential for shadow flicker and effects on water sources and television reception were also discussed, said Mr Twomey. He said the developers offered to conduct surveys on existing conditions and made a “commitment to give solutions” in the event of interference, also providing 3D photomontages of the visual impact of the turbines from various locations.

“There’s an effort to get as much information out to people as possible,” he said. “They’ll be told when the planning goes in and if they wish to make a submission, when to do it, and the instructions on how to do it.”

Project manager Emmet Mc Laughlin said: "A common theme was: 'We’ve a lot of windfarms in this area — what is your windfarm going to do for us?'

“A number of people have come forward and said ‘what business opportunities does this create?’ and have offered to provide services in areas such as waste management, plant hire, and accommodation.

“Opportunities are predominantly focused on the construction period, which is 18-20 months, but there are permanent jobs associated with this both locally, in the operation and maintenance of the turbines, and regionally there’s the high-voltage maintenance of the windfarm.”