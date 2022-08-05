Three more grain ships  depart Ukraine as one is bound for Ringaskiddy

The ship is set to bring 33,000 tonnes of corn to Ringaskiddy
Three more grain ships  depart Ukraine as one is bound for Ringaskiddy

The ship Navi-Star carrying a load of corn sails from the port in Odesa (AP)

Fri, 05 Aug, 2022 - 08:08
AP Reporters and Eimer McAuley

Three more ships carrying grain have departed Ukrainian ports and are heading to Turkey for inspection, defence officials said.

One of the ships, the Navistar, is headed for Ringaskiddy in Co Cork to deliver 33,000 tonnes of corn. The other two are headed to Karasu in Turkey and Teesport in Britain. 

The three ships are loaded with a total of 58,000 tonnes of corn.

The first ship that was allowed to leave port in Ukraine since war broke out set sail on Monday, and was bound for Lebanon under a safe passage agreement brokered by the United Nations and Turkey. 

It crossed the Black Sea under a wartime deal and passed inspection on Wednesday in Istanbul before heading on to Lebanon.

Ukraine is one of the world’s main breadbaskets and the stocks of grain trapped were exacerbating a sharp rise of food prices and raising fears of a global hunger crisis.

As part of the July 22 agreement on shipments, which include Russian grain and fertiliser, safe corridors through the mined waters outside Ukraine’s ports have been established.

The situation in the Black Sea remains tense, however, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged international partners to keep a close eye on Moscow’s compliance with the deal.

Read More

Bad weather in Black Sea slows down first Ukrainian grain shipment

More in this section

Gardaí issue warning over elaborate bank and 'hi mum' text messaging scams Gardaí issue warning over elaborate bank and 'hi mum' text messaging scams
Lack of retrial date leaves Jason Corbett's daughter feeling 'completely hopeless' Lack of retrial date leaves Jason Corbett's daughter feeling 'completely hopeless'
Woman hospitalised following Mount Brandon rescue in one of two overnight Kerry call-outs Woman hospitalised following Mount Brandon rescue in one of two overnight Kerry call-outs
Russia#UkrainePlace: International
<p>Gardaí took witness statements from people who were in the area at the time and it is understood that from initial inquiries, gardaí are treating the matter as a tragic accident and a file will be prepared for the coroner.</p>

Brother and sister drown as man’s son looks on from Ballybunion beach

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 3, 2022

  • 9
  • 10
  • 17
  • 32
  • 33
  • 39
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices