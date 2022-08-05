Three more grain ships  depart Ukraine as one is bound for Ringaskiddy

Three more ships carrying grain have departed Ukrainian ports and are heading to Turkey for inspection, defence officials said.
One of the ships, the Navistar, is headed for Ringaskiddy in Co Cork to deliver 33,000 tonnes of corn. The other two are headed to Karasu in Turkey and Teesport in Britain.
The three ships are loaded with a total of 58,000 tonnes of corn.
The first ship that was allowed to leave port in Ukraine since war broke out set sail on Monday, and was bound for Lebanon under a safe passage agreement brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.
It crossed the Black Sea under a wartime deal and passed inspection on Wednesday in Istanbul before heading on to Lebanon.
Ukraine is one of the world’s main breadbaskets and the stocks of grain trapped were exacerbating a sharp rise of food prices and raising fears of a global hunger crisis.
As part of the July 22 agreement on shipments, which include Russian grain and fertiliser, safe corridors through the mined waters outside Ukraine’s ports have been established.
The situation in the Black Sea remains tense, however, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged international partners to keep a close eye on Moscow’s compliance with the deal.