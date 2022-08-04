Woman hospitalised following Mount Brandon rescue in one of two overnight Kerry call-outs

A well-charged battery meant the woman was also able to remain in contact with rescuers until they reached her in the early hours
Woman hospitalised following Mount Brandon rescue in one of two overnight Kerry call-outs

Dingle Coast Guard went to the scene and brought her from what one of the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team described as “a very precipitous area”. File photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Thu, 04 Aug, 2022 - 12:30
Anne Lucey

A woman is recovering in hospital after an overnight rescue operation on Kerry's Mount Brandon, where she had been walking alone.

The west Kerry call-out was one of two in a matter of hours for the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team.

Earlier on Wednesday night, at around 8.30pm, the rescue team went to the assistance of an English woman who suffered a leg injury in a remote area between the Black and Bríde valleys in the Macgillycuddy’s Reeks near Killarney. 

Then at around 10pm the emergency rescue services, coordinated by the Gardaí, were called to assist a woman on Mount Brandon.

The woman, who is in her 40s, had been on her way down the mountain when she strayed onto a ledge.

Dingle Coast Guard went to the scene and brought her from what one of the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team described as “a very precipitous area”.

Gardaí, the Shannon Rescue helicopter and the two rescue teams succeeded in bringing the woman down the mountain at around 6am this morning.

Suffering from hypothermia, she was brought to University Hospital Kerry on Thursday where she is recovering.

An experienced walker, she had strayed onto steep terrain, but was able to summon the services by mobile phone. A well-charged battery meant she was also able to remain in contact with rescuers until they reached her in the early hours.

Frank Heidke of Dingle Coast Guard said it is not everywhere there is mobile phone reception on Mount Brandon.

High numbers are on the mountains this summer, said Gerry Christie of the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team, who took part in the night-long rescue on Brandon.

Last August, Kerry Mountain Rescue Team attended 16 full call-outs in as many days. 

Read More

Mountain rescue teams tasked to 408 incidents in last year, 21 of which involved fatalities

More in this section

Nana Nora: Cork woman who went viral with cooking tutorials dies aged 87  Nana Nora: Cork woman who went viral with cooking tutorials dies aged 87 
CC LEINSTER HOUSE Healy Rae slammed for equating death of hares in coursing to 'roadkill'
Cork City Coroner to cycle 220kms for cancer research in memory of sisters and nephew Cork City Coroner to cycle 220kms for cancer research in memory of sisters and nephew
Place: KerryPlace: Mount BrandonOrganisation: Kerry Mountain Rescue
Woman hospitalised following Mount Brandon rescue in one of two overnight Kerry call-outs

Lack of retrial date leaves Jason Corbett's daughter feeling 'completely hopeless'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 3, 2022

  • 9
  • 10
  • 17
  • 32
  • 33
  • 39
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices