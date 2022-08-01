Cork County Council told to deal with planning breaches now in city council areas

Planning breaches have escaped enforcement in the expanded Cork city region because of a stand-off between the two local authorities since the 2019 city boundary extension.

It is understood that there could be several dozen unenforced court orders which were obtained by Cork County Council in relation to unauthorised development on former county sites in the planning files which were transferred to Cork City Council after the historic city boundary extension took effect in May 2019.

In one case, five separate court orders secured by the county council in relation to planning breaches on a site that is now in the city have not been enforced even though no action has been taken by the defendants to cease the unauthorised development or resolve the matter.

This site is now in the city and further alleged planning breaches have occurred there since 2019 but no enforcement action has been taken because of the stand-off over the interpretation of the boundary extension legislation.

The Irish Examiner has now learned that following consideration of the issue by the office of the attorney general, the Department of Local Government has said that notwithstanding the city boundary extension, enforcement of these existing court orders is a matter for the county council to pursue.

Fine Gael TD for Cork North Central, Colm Burke, welcomed the clarification and said: “It is now time for both local authorities to sit down and agree on a way forward in respect of the existing court orders, especially in relation to sites where further planning breaches have occurred since the boundary extension. People who comply with planning legislation are feeling very frustrated that others apparently don’t have to comply, or that no action has been taken against them.”

Mr Burke and his three constituency colleagues, SF’s Thomas Gould, Solidarity TD Mick Barry and FF’s Padraig O’Sullivan, united last year to try to resolve the issue, flagging concerns about a site in the Whites Cross and Dublin Pike area, where the county council obtained five court orders in respect of unauthorised development in just two years - one in 2016, two in 2017, and two in 2018.

Mr Burke said several dozen court orders could be involved in other former county areas which are now part of the city. The TDs wrote to the chief executives of both the city and county councils asking them to resolve the issue.

In a letter to the TDs last week, city council chief executive, Ann Doherty, said the planning sections of both local authorities have been liaising on the issue for over a year. She said she had legal advice which suggested a successful legal challenge was likely if the city took responsibility for the court orders.

As the stand-off dragged on, the city referred the matter to the Department of Local Government, which considered the matter, and sought further clarification from the office of the Attorney General. It has now said it is up to Cork County Council to "take the required enforcement action" and it urged cooperation between the two local authorities.