Family plea for compassion after Owenacurra resident left 'worried' by trip to facility

A relative of a resident of the Owenacurra mental health facility has said they are “deeply upset” after their family member was driven to a hospital in Cork city without their next of kin being informed.

The relative has written to the chief officer of the HSE’s Cork/Kerry division, Michael Fitzgerald, to express their dissatisfaction after their sibling was brought to St Finbarr’s Hospital without the family’s knowledge on July 26. The family wish to remain anonymous to protect their relative.

St Finbarr’s, which is 22km from the Owenacurra facility in Midleton, is one of the possible alternatives for when the current home finally closes.

Owenacurra’s closure – blamed on the fact that its facilities are beyond cost-effective repair – was first mooted by the HSE in June of 2021, with a targeted closure date of the end of October the same year.

However, that closure has not happened due to a lack of alternate accommodation being sourced for the centre’s residents and in the face of a determined campaign by the residents and their families to prevent the closure.

Family's letter

In the letter, the family member says their relative was brought from Owenacurra by a healthcare worker "without any consultation”.

“All along the HSE have been very vocal in letting the public and ministers know of the excellent communication between the families and themselves surrounding the welfare of the residents,” they wrote. "We have consistently said this is not happening.”

They said the trip to St Finbarr’s “again shows a blatant disregard for the welfare” of their sibling, and that the move had resulted in the Owenacurra resident becoming “so worked up and worried”.

“I beg you to show some compassion,” they said, adding that the remaining nine residents at the facility “seem to be only an inconvenience to the HSE as they still try to close Owenacurra”.

“I would love to see you give... the residents the dignity they deserve,” they said, adding that it is “offensive” that facilities such as St Finbarr’s are being offered to residents as alternatives to a place where they have “been happy for years”.

HSE response

A HSE spokesperson said that they “cannot comment on individual cases” both on an ethical and a legal basis.

“We can say that potential placements which may be offered are in keeping with the assessed needs of residents and takes into account their expressed will and preference,” they said regarding the sourcing of alternative accommodation, while reiterating the HSE’s commitment to provide a “new 10-bed rehabilitative residential unit in Midleton town”.

Maureen O’Sullivan, whose brother is a long-term Owenacurra resident, said she felt that vulnerable residents are being targeted with “take it or leave it” offers of accommodation in order to expedite the closure before the Dáil returns in September.

“We cannot let it shut, we just can’t, if that means occupying the centre then so be it,” she said.