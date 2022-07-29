Industrial action looms at Apple in Cork after pay deal rejected

Siptu had argued that Apple had offered 45% pay rises to non-union retail workers in the US, but had only offered a 9% increase to its Cork production operators
Earlier this month, the Labour Court recommended that Apple’s 408 production workers at the tech giant's Hollyhill plant receive an additional 1.25% pay increase in addition to a 3% hike already agreed to by the firm, backdated to October 1 of last year. File picture: Dan Linehan

Fri, 29 Jul, 2022 - 20:53
Cianan Brennan

The threat of industrial action at Apple in Cork looms large after manufacturing workers at the plant voted to reject a Labour Court pay recommendation.

Earlier this month, the Labour Court recommended that Apple’s 408 production workers at the tech giant's Hollyhill plant receive an additional 1.25% pay increase in addition to a 3% hike already agreed to by the firm, backdated to October 1 of last year.

However, when that was put to the workers by their union Siptu, they rejected it.

“Siptu will now consult with our members over the coming weeks to discuss our next move,” one union source close to the vote told the Irish Examiner.

They added that it will likely be several weeks before there is clarity as to what the next move will be for the workers.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

Labour Court deputy chair Alan Haugh had said it had made the recommendation after considering similar pay settlements at relevant comparator companies in the same region and sector.

For its part, Siptu had argued that Apple had offered pay increases of 45% to non-union retail workers in the US, but had only offered a 9% increase to its Cork production operators over a similar 39-month timeframe from 2018.

Siptu had further pointed out that Apple had applied the 3% pay increase unilaterally, despite workers having balloted for and rejected the suggestion of a 3% hike per year over three years.

industrial actionPlace: CorkOrganisation: Apple
