Coded entries in Michael Collins' diaries to baffle public as they go on display in Clonakilty

Diaries written by General Michael Collins have gone on public display for the first time in his hometown of Clonakilty, Co Cork, with many of the entries coded to protect his network of contacts should the notes fall into the hands of British intelligence.

It is likely historians will never know who he was "to meet at No 6 at 12.30" and who was the mysterious person referred to in the entry: "Saw lady today for the last time."

Collins kept the entries brief and to the point, primarily as reminders of what he needed to do, although some appear innocuous, such as a dental appointment and matches he was due to attend.

Last year, descendants of Collins gave his diaries from 1918-1922 to the National Archives who conserved, archived and digitised them.

National Archives director Orlaith McBride said this took six months.

Picture: John Allen

“There are 1,000 pages in the dairies. Sometimes there were no entries for weeks on end. These gaps could be when he was on the run.

"In returning the diaries to the place of Collins’ youth, a place that shaped and formed the young revolutionary, we are introducing them to a wider public as an important new primary source material to further our understanding of this significant national figure,” she said.

The 1921 and 1922 diaries have gone on display at Michael Collins House Museum for August, and every August from now on a selection of diaries will be on view there.

However, all the diaries can be accessed digitally via a touchscreen computer which has also be installed in the museum.

Michael Collins' grand nieces Elizabeth Collins O'Sullivan and Helen Collins at the unveiling of his diaries. Picture. John Allen

Collins’ grandniece Helen Collins said the family were delighted the dairies have gone on public display in his native town and it is fitting they do so in advance the of the centenary commemoration of his killing by Anti-Treaty forces at Béal na mBláth, which takes place on August 22.

“Our granduncle lived an extraordinary life. The diaries will give the public a much greater understanding of this exceptional and courageous man,” she said.

The museum was opened in 2016 by Cork County Council and its chief executive Tim Lucey described the arrival of the diaries as “momentous”.

He said the county council recently completed a lengthy walking trail around West and Mid-Cork designed to provide information on key places associated with the national hero.

Mr Lucey said the council was also upgrading the Béal na mBláth ambush site memorial in advance of the centenary commemoration, which will provide more information about the event and era, “making it more user-friendly and universally accessible”