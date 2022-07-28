Scenic Cinema to screen Michael Collins at Cork City Gaol ahead of 100th anniversary 

The Scenic Cinema go to cool locations across Cork and put on open air films. 
Actors on the set of the film "Michael Collins" in Dublin July 10, 1995. Pic Billy Higgins Ref C629/074

Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 11:18
Sarah Cullen

Cork's Scenic Cinema is showing three films in Cork City Gaol on August 20. 

The company is showing the Lion King, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, and finishing the day with the 1996 classic Michael Collins at the open-air venue.

Showing the Michael Collins film is poignant as it will be screened two days before the 100th anniversary of his death. and the day commemorations take place in West Cork.  

The Michael Collins Centenary Commemoration Festival takes place from August 14 to August 22. 

Michael Collins, the movie, stars Liam Neeson as the Big Lad himself, with Alan Rickman opposing him as Eamonn De Valera. 

One adult ticket is €14.00 plus a €1.00 booking fee. You can also book a group of four for €50.00.

There's free parking at the event, and VIP seating options.

The Scenic Cinema company says it will go ahead with the event in most weather conditions, including rain, so don't forget an umbrella! 

