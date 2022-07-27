Tributes paid to 'true gentleman' who died in Listowel car accident

Michael Hennessy, 19, died in a crash in Ballinruddery, near Listowel, Co Kerry, over the weekend
Michael Hennessy, 19, who died in a car accident near Listowel. Picture: RIP.ie.

Wed, 27 Jul, 2022 - 14:53
Olivia Kelleher

Tributes have been paid to a 19-year-old "gifted student" who died in a crash in the townland of Ballinruddery, on the outskirts of Listowel, Co Kerry, over the weekend.

The single-vehicle collision occurred on Sunday afternoon at 2.40pm when a car driven by local apprentice engineer, Michael Hennessy, collided with a roadside tree. Michael was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in the car were taken to University Hospital Kerry for treatment.

Principal of Coláiste na Ríochta secondary school in Listowel, Iseult Glynn, subsequently took to Facebook to inform the school community of the death of their Class of 2020 student.

"Michael was a very much loved and respected student. He became involved in all aspects of school life. He participated in sports, was a member of our Student Council, he was also a wonderful actor and participated in a number of school plays," she wrote.

"Michael's main forte was engineering; he was a member of the school robotics team who won the Kerry Vex Robotics Championship in 2019, of which we were very proud. Michael was currently completing an Apprenticeship in Engineering when his life was so cruelly cut short."

Ms Glynn described Michael as "the life and soul of the party, a true gentleman".

Kerry Mechanical Engineering also paid tribute to Michael in a post on Facebook.

Michael Hennessy's funeral is to take place at St Mary's Church in Listowel on Thursday. Picture: RIP.ie.
“Our deepest sympathy to all the family and friends of Michael Hennessy who was a well-respected colleague and hard worker and will be sadly missed by all here at Kerry Mechanical Engineering."

Michael, who lived in Billeragh in Listowel is survived by his mother Susanna, father Paudie and their respective partners Mike and Andrea, brothers John, Darragh and Killian, sisters Hayleigh and Siun, grandparents, uncles, aunts, wider family, neighbours and friends.

His funeral is to take place at St Mary's Church in Listowel on Thursday. The funeral will be live streamed on www.listowelparish.com

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed the collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Four people killed on Irish roads in the space of 24-hours

Car AccidentPlace: KerryPlace: ListowelPerson: Michael Hennessy
