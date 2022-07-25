Man and woman, 30s, killed in Limerick collision

A man and a woman in their 30s have died in a road traffic collision which occurred in Limerick on Sunday evening.

The collision took place on the N21 at Ballycarrane, Patrickswell at approximately 9:25pm and involved a van and a car.

"The occupants of the car, a man and woman both aged in their 30s, were pronounced deceased at the scene," stated a garda spokesperson.

"Their bodies have been removed to University Hospital Limerick."

The occupants of the van, a man and woman in their 20s and a male infant, were taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment but are believed to be uninjured at this time.

The road is currently closed for an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators, and local Diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.