Gardaí investigating death of Limerick woman believe people close to her may have vital information

Gardaí investigating the death of a Limerick woman last week believe people known to her may have vital information about her final movements.

A talented musician and singer, Louise Muckell, originally from Roches Road, Rathkeale, but with an address at Cois Deel in the west Co Limerick town, died at University Hospital Limerick, last Wednesday, following an apparent serious assault.

Gardaí said Ms Muckell was discovered with “serious injuries” on Tuesday night in Rathkeale, and they suspect she was the victim of a vicious assault at an apartment in Limerick City earlier on the day or in the days beforehand.

They are investigating a theory that a person or people she knew may have vital information about the circumstances of the assault and of Ms Muckell’s movements immediately before and after she sustained the injuries.

Gardaí suspect Ms Muckell may have been driven by a third party on a 60km round-trip from Rathkeale to Limerick city and back to her home in the west Limerick town last Tuesday.

It’s suspected she was attacked at a location in the city centre before being driven home again.

Gardaí are understood to have identified a group from Ms Muckell’s social circle who they believe may have vital information to help their ongoing enquiries into her suspicious death.

CCTV footage may provide clues

Investigators are trawling video footage from CCTV cameras in Rathkeale and Limerick city, to try to piece together Ms Muckell’s last movements and if she was in the company of others at these critical times.

Gardaí has conducted house-to-house enquires in the Cois Deel estate, as well as in the area around Windmill Street, Limerick city, where they believe Ms Muckell was assaulted.

“Gardaí in Limerick had attended an incident that occurred in the Windmill Street area of Limerick earlier on the evening of Tuesday 19th July and enquiries to date suggest that the deceased may have frequented a residence on Windmill Street in the day or days prior to her discovery with serious injuries on the 19th July 2022,” said a garda spokesman.

“In particular, gardaí wish to speak to any persons who were in the Windmill Street area of Limerick city or the Cois Deel area of Rathkeale between Sunday, 17th July, and Tuesday, 19th July, who observed any activity which drew their attention, to come forward,” he added.

“Any persons who may have camera footage (including dash-cam and CCTV) of either area between these dates are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.”

A post mortem on Ms Muckell’s body was conducted by State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster, however gardaí have not released the autopsy results.

Ms Muckell was regarded as a “talented” music teacher who taught in the former Sisters of Mercy secondary school, Rathkeale, and had trained under the late Irish soprano Veronica Dunne.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061-212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.