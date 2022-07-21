Extreme weather events 'threaten water quality at Cork's blue flag beaches'

Extreme weather events caused by climate change are an increasing threat to water quality at beaches along the Cork coast and may lead to some losing their Blue Flag status as a result.

That was the warning from Louis Duffy, director of Cork County Council’s Environment Directorate, to a meeting of the council’s Western Division.

Mr Duffy was addressing the loss of Blue Flag status for the Warren Strand near Rosscarbery.

“The Warren was not eligible to apply for a Blue Flag this year due to the impact of heavy rain in 2021 but we are hopeful if all goes well this year we should be able to regain it next year,” he said.

“I’m just highlighting that just to show that we are — because of climate change — we are more often and more likely to get severe weather incidents.

The reality is that if there is anything on the land that can be taken away by rain, or if any of the wastewater treatment systems are allowing stormwater discharge, it is always a risk to our beaches.

Mr Duffy told the meeting: 'So it's a programme where we have to continue to keep pressure both on Irish Water and on the agricultural community just to make sure that the loading isn’t there to cause problems in the event of severe rain.”

In total, Cork beaches attained 11 Blue Flags and 15 Green Coast Flags for 2022. In West Cork, Oysterhaven regained its Green Coast Flag while Kinsale Marina and Royal Cork Yacht Club Marina both retained their Blue Flag status.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) annual Bathing Water Quality in Ireland report for 2021, Cork’s identified bathing waters exceeded the national average with 100% meeting or exceeding the minimum required standards, and 93% classified as excellent or good.

The 2022 bathing water season commenced on June 1 and water quality monitoring is ongoing.