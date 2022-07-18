The heat is on: A sweltering Shannonside welcome for Limerick's hurling heroes

Thousands of Limerick GAA fans swarmed a sweltering Shannonside to welcome home the newly-crowned three-in-a-row All Ireland hurling champions.

As temperatures soared, the hurling stars arrived at Colbert Railway Station carrying the Liam MacCarthy Cup and sparked a homecoming party to set the city alight.

A tsunami of green and white supporters swept into the city to catch a glimpse of their heroes who were carried in an open top bus to the Gaelic Grounds for an epic homecoming celebration.

Fans came in their thousands to the TUS Gaelic Grounds to celebrate the homecoming of the Limerick team which had been crowned GAA All-Ireland Senior Hurling Champions on Sunday. Picture: Tom Maher/Inpho

Conor Campbell Vereker, aged 12, and his cousin Sophie Crowe, 13, both from Corbally, who had been lucky enough to see the team win at Croke Park on Sunday, topped that experience by joining their heroes on the team bus.

“It was just amazing. We walked with the players onto the bus, we couldn’t believe we were on the bus with them, so we just stood in a corner watching everything,” said Conor.

Earlier, Conor had received a handwritten letter from Limerick defender Diarmaid Byrnes who unwittingly left the young fan hanging for a “high five” after a match earlier in the year.

Heidi Donnelly, aged 7, from Broadford, travelled to the Gaelic Grounds with her mother Miriam with a hand-made card she drew for her favourite player, Cian Lynch.

She had previously helped to save his gear bag when it almost got swept away in a tide at Ballybunion beach last year.

Earlier, train drivers Michael Shine and Joe McNamara celebrated at Dublin's Heuston Station with Harry Shine and Limerick captain Declan Hannon. Picture: James Crombie/Inpho

Little Heidi wrote on the card, “To Cian, hope your leg is better soon, you are awesome”, after the Patrciskwell hurler of the year missed the final due to injury.

Her mother said it had been a fantastic few days for the family after Heidi won tickets to the All-Ireland final, and she got a sliotar signed by Sean Finn.

I was at the final in 2018 and it was awesome, but to see the three in a row, what could be better? They are such a great team.

Overjoyed at the return of the crowd celebrations following Covid restrictions in 2020 and 2021, Ms Donnelly added: “It’s a great atmosphere tonight, it’s great for the county and we can’t wait to celebrate even more."

Paul Foran, aged 69 from Garryowen, was in tears as the players made their way to greet him with the All Ireland cup.

“It’s unbelievable, they are the best thing in the world, they never give up, I don't know where we found them.

Evan Moloney from Clareview was just one of the thousands of delighted fans who thronged Limerick City tonight to welcome home the GAA All-Ireland Senior Hurling Champions. Picture: Tom Maher/Inpho

"We brought the Holy Grail home again, that's what I call the Liam MacCarthy Cup. We can go for six or seven in a row now. They can do it, there’s no one can stop them.”

Michelle O’Donnell from Knocklong, and her sons Joe (10), Lee (6), and daughter Grace (12), slapped on the factor 50 suncream to catch the event.

“They’re all huge fans, they couldn't go to the final because it was too hot to take them, but this is wonderful to see the payers up close.

"It’s at a stage where the children know no better but I’ve had to wait so many years for an All Ireland and there were lots of disappointments and this lot have seen the team win three in a row and my youngest is only six.”

The TUS Gaelic Grounds was packed with fans enjoying the homecoming of Limerick's senior hurlers who defeated Kilkenny on Sunday. Picture: Tom Maher/Inpho

Flag sellers made hay as the crowds travelled from the city centre to the Ennis Road sports-ground where green and white ice cream cooled down the blistering masses.

Fresh from her appearance at the Glastonbury music festival, local star Denise Chaila, along with MuRli & God Knows, headlined a stellar line-up of music acts, including Emma Langford and Moncrieff, for what organisers described as “an unforgettable evening”.

Gaelic Games commentator Liam Aherne whipped up the crowd in preparation for the appearance of the All Ireland champs on stage, and when they did walk on, it was green and white bedlam.

“It’s beyond our wildest dreams,” an emotional Diarmaid Byrnes told the crowd after he had been crowned Hurler of the Year 2022.

Limerick Mayor Francis Foley summed up the mood: “People of Limerick, does it get better than this? Our heroes are now undisputed kingpins of the hurling game.”