‘Motorhome mayhem’ at popular Cork beaches highlights need for dedicated facilities

‘Motorhome mayhem’ on two popular beaches in South Cork has highlighted the need to provide proper facilities for the vehicles and their owners.

Kinsale-based Fine Gael councillor Kevin Murphy told a meeting in County Hall that he had witnessed first-hand some of the mayhem at nearby beaches in Garretstown and Garrylucas.

“I don’t have a problem with motorhomes per se, but they took up about 90% of (parking spaces) at Garrylucas.

They move in there the night before and obstruct the whole view of the beach and cars can’t park.

"We need to do something about getting them a separate space in the future,” Mr Murphy said.

He said as a result car owners have to park much further away and this had resulted in some children running across the road to get to the beach, which presented serious safety issues.

Mr Murphy said the council has signs which said there should be no overnight parking by motorhomes in the area and maintained the council should be enforcing this.

Fine Gael councillor Marie O’Sullivan, who is also based in Kinsale, said she got a number of phone calls from constituents about the situation at Garrylucas.

Ms O’Sullivan said she was also concerned about the safety of children.

There will be an accident. We should ask them to park on the other side of the road.

Bandon-based Fianna Fáil councillor Sean O’Donovan said the motorhome owners provide revenue for local businesses and this should not be forgotten.

He said he’d been approached by some of the owners who are looking for dedicated facilities at a new car park which is to be built in Bandon.

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath said motorhomes need dedicated parking spaces, just like the highly successful one run by the municipal district council in Cobh.

“We need to get facilities for them elsewhere. We are seeking a motorhome facility in the Carrigaline area. We need to bring forward a policy on that as well,” Mr McGrath said.

Fianna Fáil councillor Audrey Buckley said there was also an issue with motorhomes parking in Crosshaven.

Courtmacsherry-based independent councillor Paul Hayes suggested that the council might talk to GAA clubs to see if they’d be interested in allowing motorhomes to park in their properties.

“We need to get much more organised on this,” he said.

County council chief executive Tim Lucey said the council’s tourism section was looking at the motorhome issue.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have an immediate solution to it,” Mr Lucey said.