Beach day: Info on high and low tides for some of Cork’s most popular beaches this weekend

With temperatures on the rise again this weekend, many of us will be donning our togs for a day at the beach. Check out the most ideal times for a swim at some of Cork's top beaches below.
The predicted tide times on Friday for Garretstown Beach are first high tide at 6:56am, low tide at 1:20pm and second high tide at 7:19pm.
The predicted tide times on Saturday for Garretstown Beach are first high tide at 7:39am, low tide at 2:02pm and second high tide at 8:02pm.
The predicted tide times on Sunday for Garretstown Beach are first high tide at 8:22am, low tide at 2:45pm and second high tide at 8:46pm.
Tide Information from magicseaweed.com
The predicted tide times on Friday for Inchydoney Beach are first high tide at 6:56am, low tide at 1:20pm and second high tide at 7:41pm.
The predicted tide times on Saturday for Inchydoney Beach are first high tide at 7:39am, low tide at 2:02pm and second high tide at 8:02pm.
The predicted tide times on Sunday for Inchydoney Beach are first high tide at 8:22am, low tide at 2:45pm and second high tide at 8:46pm.
Tide Information from magicseaweed.com
The predicted tide times on Friday for Youghal Beach are first high tide at 7:14am, low tide at 1:25pm and second high tide at 7:41pm.
The predicted tide times on Saturday for Youghal Beach are first high tide at 8:03am, low tide at 2:13pm and second high tide at 8:31pm.
The predicted tide times on Sunday for Youghal Beach are first high tide at 8:50am, low tide at 3:02pm and second high tide at 9:19pm.
Tide Information from tide-forecast.com
Tide Information from magicseaweed.com
Tide Information from thebeachguide.co.uk.