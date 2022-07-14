Beach day: Info on high and low tides for some of Cork’s most popular beaches this weekend

If you're planning a swim, you'll want to read this 
A packed Inchydoney beach on Sunday. 

Thu, 14 Jul, 2022 - 12:15
Nicole Glennon

With temperatures on the rise again this weekend, many of us will be donning our togs for a day at the beach. Check out the most ideal times for a swim at some of Cork's top beaches below.

Garretstown Beach 

Friday: The predicted tide times on Friday for Garretstown Beach are first high tide at 6:56am, low tide at 1:20pm and second high tide at 7:19pm.

Saturday: The predicted tide times on Saturday for Garretstown Beach are first high tide at 7:39am, low tide at 2:02pm and second high tide at 8:02pm.

Sunday: The predicted tide times on Sunday for Garretstown Beach are first high tide at 8:22am, low tide at 2:45pm and second high tide at 8:46pm.

Inchydoney Beach 

Cousins Connor, Aideen and Clodagh Fitzgerald and William, Emily and Ava Galvin enjoying the warm weather at Inchydoney Beach during the week. 
Friday: The predicted tide times on Friday for Inchydoney Beach are first high tide at 6:56am, low tide at 1:20pm and second high tide at 7:41pm.

Saturday: The predicted tide times on Saturday for Inchydoney Beach are first high tide at 7:39am, low tide at 2:02pm and second high tide at 8:02pm.

Sunday: The predicted tide times on Sunday for Inchydoney Beach are first high tide at 8:22am, low tide at 2:45pm and second high tide at 8:46pm.

Youghal Beach 

Locals Brigid Foley and her daughter Mai Power enjoying a swim in spring sunshine at Youghal beach in East Cork
Friday: The predicted tide times on Friday for Youghal Beach are first high tide at 7:14am, low tide at 1:25pm and second high tide at 7:41pm.

Saturday: The predicted tide times on Saturday for Youghal Beach are first high tide at 8:03am, low tide at 2:13pm and second high tide at 8:31pm.

Sunday: The predicted tide times on Sunday for Youghal Beach are first high tide at 8:50am, low tide at 3:02pm and second high tide at 9:19pm.

Barleycove Beach 

Barleycove Beach. Picture: David Forsythe
Friday: The predicted tide times on Friday for Youghal Beach are first high tide at 6:33am, low tide at 12:25pm and second high tide at 6:47pm.

Saturday: The predicted tide times on Saturday for Youghal Beach are first high tide at 7:18am, low tide at 1:09pm and second high tide at 7:31pm.

Sunday: The predicted tide times on Sunday for Youghal Beach are first high tide at 8:03am, low tide at 1:53pm and second high tide at 8:16pm.

Garryvoe Beach

Isabelle and Dylan Kavanagh having fun in the sunshine at Garryvoe beach last weekend
Friday: The predicted tide times on Friday for Youghal Beach are first high tide at 7:06am, low tide at 1:38pm and second high tide at 7:32pm.

Saturday: The predicted tide times on Saturday for Youghal Beach are first high tide at 7:55am, low tide at 2:26pm and second high tide at 8:22pm.

Sunday: The predicted tide times on Sunday for Youghal Beach are first high tide at 8:44am, low tide at 3:14pm and second high tide at 9:11pm.

