Beach day: Info on high and low tides for some of Cork’s most popular beaches this weekend

With temperatures on the rise again this weekend, many of us will be donning our togs for a day at the beach. Check out the most ideal times for a swim at some of Cork's top beaches below.

Garretstown Beach

Garretstown Beach, West Cork, Ireland

Friday: The predicted tide times on Friday for Garretstown Beach are first high tide at 6:56am, low tide at 1:20pm and second high tide at 7:19pm.

Saturday: The predicted tide times on Saturday for Garretstown Beach are first high tide at 7:39am, low tide at 2:02pm and second high tide at 8:02pm.

Sunday: The predicted tide times on Sunday for Garretstown Beach are first high tide at 8:22am, low tide at 2:45pm and second high tide at 8:46pm.

Tide Information from magicseaweed.com

Inchydoney Beach

Cousins Connor, Aideen and Clodagh Fitzgerald and William, Emily and Ava Galvin enjoying the warm weather at Inchydoney Beach during the week.

Friday: The predicted tide times on Friday for Inchydoney Beach are first high tide at 6:56am, low tide at 1:20pm and second high tide at 7:41pm.

Saturday: The predicted tide times on Saturday for Inchydoney Beach are first high tide at 7:39am, low tide at 2:02pm and second high tide at 8:02pm.

Sunday: The predicted tide times on Sunday for Inchydoney Beach are first high tide at 8:22am, low tide at 2:45pm and second high tide at 8:46pm.

Tide Information from magicseaweed.com

Youghal Beach

Locals Brigid Foley and her daughter Mai Power enjoying a swim in spring sunshine at Youghal beach in East Cork

Friday: The predicted tide times on Friday for Youghal Beach are first high tide at 7:14am, low tide at 1:25pm and second high tide at 7:41pm.

Saturday: The predicted tide times on Saturday for Youghal Beach are first high tide at 8:03am, low tide at 2:13pm and second high tide at 8:31pm.

Sunday: The predicted tide times on Sunday for Youghal Beach are first high tide at 8:50am, low tide at 3:02pm and second high tide at 9:19pm.

Tide Information from tide-forecast.com

Barleycove Beach

Barleycove Beach. Picture: David Forsythe

Friday: The predicted tide times on Friday for Youghal Beach are first high tide at 6:33am, low tide at 12:25pm and second high tide at 6:47pm.

Saturday: The predicted tide times on Saturday for Youghal Beach are first high tide at 7:18am, low tide at 1:09pm and second high tide at 7:31pm.

Sunday: The predicted tide times on Sunday for Youghal Beach are first high tide at 8:03am, low tide at 1:53pm and second high tide at 8:16pm.

Tide Information from magicseaweed.com

Garryvoe Beach

Isabelle and Dylan Kavanagh having fun in the sunshine at Garryvoe beach last weekend

Friday: The predicted tide times on Friday for Youghal Beach are first high tide at 7:06am, low tide at 1:38pm and second high tide at 7:32pm.

Saturday: The predicted tide times on Saturday for Youghal Beach are first high tide at 7:55am, low tide at 2:26pm and second high tide at 8:22pm.

Sunday: The predicted tide times on Sunday for Youghal Beach are first high tide at 8:44am, low tide at 3:14pm and second high tide at 9:11pm.

Tide Information from thebeachguide.co.uk.