Ladies Day returns in style to Killarney Races

On Thursday, Elegant Lass ran in the feature Oyster Tavern Handicap Hurdle but, on Friday, she was well beaten in the elegance stakes as Ladies Day returned to Killarney Races.

Returning in style after a Covid-enforced hiatus, Ladies Day produced a "truly stunning" array of outfits, according to Kerry's own Aidan O'Mahony, who was judging alongside TV presenter Anna Daly.

Sustainability was a huge element of the proceedings this year, with many ladies hiring, borrowing, and re-wearing garments and accessories.

The prize for the Queen of Fashion was a crystal vase and a trip to Paris for two, while the best-dressed gent was bestowed with a trip to Milan.

In cream ruffles and gold accessories, Charlene Brosnan was shocked to find she was this year’s Queen of Fashion.

Charlene bought her charming cream Sandro dress in Brown Thomas in Dublin for her son Bobby’s christening a year and a half ago. Her gold shoes came from Penneys and her hat was hired from Hats and More in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

A marble-effect bag from Asos and gold jewelry completed the perfect look.

Charlene, originally from Co Mayo, is married to Killarney man Kieran Brosnan, younger brother of footballer Eoin.

“It’s such an honour even to be picked, not to mind win," said Charlene.

Best dressed gentleman

Best dressed gentleman Niall Crowley won with a bespoke suit tailor-made in Dubai.

From Kilcummin, but living in Dubai for five years, teacher Niall has only arrived back in Killarney for a month.

“The last time I was here was before I moved to Dubai,” he said.

The cream and brown outfit started with the cigar-coloured hat bought in H&M.

“I brought the hat along to the tailor in Dubai and we pulled out different bolts of cloth,” he said.

Eventually, they settled on the brown with a light stripe, and waistcoat to match the hat, said Niall.

Shoes were bought in TK Maxx in Killarney, and the watch was Daniel Wellington.

Niall Crowley, named best dressed man, and Charlene Brosnan, Queen of Fashion, with judges Aidan O'Mahony and Anna Daly. Picture: Domnick Walsh

Five years ago, his friend Laura Mc Sweeney was shortlisted and Laura, in a stunning off-white one-piece and gold accessories, was again among the 10 ladies to make the final on Friday.

The five-day festival suits Killarney, popular chairman of the board Gerard Coughlan remarked to the Irish Examiner.

Gerard, a former general manager of Dawn Milk, thanked the company for its continuing sponsorship of Ladies Day races.

“The association between Dawn Milk and this event has continued for three decades and it’s by far the longest sponsorship in racing in Ireland,” said Gerard.

After what was really a three-year break, the organisers were “a small bit nervous” that people would still be too anxious to come out, said the chairman.

However, good weather, people, and atmosphere all showed up along with perfect racing.

“We have been blessed with the weather,” he said.

Meanwhile, traffic flow was pronounced excellent with several gardaí on point duty under Sergeant Dermot O’Connell of Killarney.