Six of the best plastic-free suncreams to protect your skin and the planet 

With Met Éireann issuing a warning over "exceptionally" high temperatures, we should all be reaching for the suncream over this weekend and into next week.
But for those practising Plastic-Free July, trying to find an SPF that isn't housed in a plastic bottle and doesn't contain microplastics can seem like an insurmountable challenge.
According to the Plastic Soup Foundation’s latest research, some 83% of suncare products contain microplastics (plastic particles under 5mm in size). And, just one bottle of suncream can contain between 10 and 100 trillion microplastic particles.
If you're trying to do your bit for the ocean and marine life, it's worth picking up one of the SPFs below so you can stay safe in the sun this week, while also being kind to the planet. Plus, they're all available from Irish outlets.
This reef-safe mineral sunscreen is made from naturally derived non-nano zinc oxide. Powerful antioxidant raspberry seed oil defends against free radical damage. This plastic-free sunscreen is formulated with non-comedogenic sunflower oil and lavender oil, making it a great sunscreen for those with acne-prone skin. Make sure to re-apply regularly to protect your delicate skin.
