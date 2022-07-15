Six of the best plastic-free suncreams to protect your skin and the planet 

With Met Éireann issuing a warning over "exceptionally" high temperatures, we should all be reaching for the suncream over this weekend and into next week.

But for those practising Plastic-Free July, trying to find an SPF that isn't housed in a plastic bottle and doesn't contain microplastics can seem like an insurmountable challenge.

According to the Plastic Soup Foundation’s latest research, some 83% of suncare products contain microplastics (plastic particles under 5mm in size). And, just one bottle of suncream can contain between 10 and 100 trillion microplastic particles.

If you're trying to do your bit for the ocean and marine life, it's worth picking up one of the SPFs below so you can stay safe in the sun this week, while also being kind to the planet. Plus, they're all available from Irish outlets.

Six plastic-free SPFs

We Love The Planet Natural Sunscreen Stick SPF30

We Love The Planet Natural Sunscreen Stick SPF30

Formulated with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to protect against the sun’s harmful rays, this vegan, reef-friendly, natural SPF30 stick is housed in a cardboard tube. The 50g size makes it handy for travel and top-ups on the go.

€19.95, DownToEarth.ie

Amazinc Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50

Packaged in a recyclable aluminium bottle, Amazinc’s SPF50 cream is enriched with moisturising almond oil, and tinted to make the mineral formula invisible on your skin. Vegan and plastic-free.

€25, Faerly.ie.

Sol De Ibiza Vegan & Organic Natural Sun Cream SPF30

Sol De Ibiza Vegan & Organic Natural Sun Cream SPF30

Available in SPF 30 and 50 varieties, Sol De Ibiza’s natural sunblock comes in an aluminium tin. The formula is vegan, fragrance-free and water-resistant for up to 40 minutes, with 1% from each sale going to the Ibiza Preservation Foundation.

Sale price €17 (RRp €25), TheRefillMill.ie

Odyskin Sunscreen SPF30

Odyskin Sunscreen SPF30

Made with a minimum of 99% natural ingredients and housed in an aluminium tube, this certified vegan and organic mineral sun lotion melts into the skin — and won’t leave white marks.

€19.95, thekind.co

Lekker Natural Sunscreen SPF 30

Lekker Natural Sunscreen SPF 30

This creamy vegan formula made from mineral UV filters provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. Made without water, this concentrated formula is easy to apply to your body and face. Plus, the zinc oxide and titanium dioxide combo provides ultra protection without a white cast.

€19.95, faerly.ie

UpCircle Mineral Sunscreen SPF 25

UpCircle Mineral Sunscreen SPF 25

This reef-safe mineral sunscreen is made from naturally derived non-nano zinc oxide. Powerful antioxidant raspberry seed oil defends against free radical damage. This plastic-free sunscreen is formulated with non-comedogenic sunflower oil and lavender oil, making it a great sunscreen for those with acne-prone skin. Make sure to re-apply regularly to protect your delicate skin.

€29.99, duoireland.com