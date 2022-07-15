Man arrested after €220k of drugs seized in Cork city

An imitation firearm and €3,100 in cash were also seized
Man arrested after €220k of drugs seized in Cork city

Gardaí seized combined drugs valued at €220,000 in Cork city.

Fri, 15 Jul, 2022 - 09:31
Caitlín Griffin

A man has been arrested after gardaí seized €220,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis.

Gardaí from the Bridewell Garda Station in Cork carried out the search on Thursday as part of Operation Tara.

The search was carried out at a residence in Cork city at approximately 8.30pm. 

Cocaine with an estimated value of €210,000 and cannabis worth €10,000 was seized at the scene. An imitation firearm and €3,100 in cash were also seized.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and later taken to Bridewell Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

All of the drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

