Man, 40s, dies after getting into difficulty swimming off Clare coast

A man has died after getting into difficulty while swimming off the coast of Clare on Tuesday night.

Last night, the man in his 40s was airlifted to hospital after he got into difficulty at Fanore beach.

The alarm was raised at around 9.45pm when it was reported that two swimmers had been pulled out to sea at Fanore. It is believed that the man and a young child got into difficulty.

The Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard, National Ambulance Service and Gardaí responded to the scene. The Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, was also tasked.

On arrival, emergency services found that a young child had been taken to safety by others in the area while the helicopter crew carried out a search for the man.

The man was quickly located and the helicopter winchman was lowered into the sea to take the casualty from the water. Efforts to resuscitate the man were quickly carried out on board the helicopter as he was flown to University Hospital Galway (UHG).

The helicopter reached UHG in less than 10 minutes however the man was pronounced dead soon after arriving at the hospital.

A Garda spokesman confirmed that a man was pronounced dead at UHG.

Gardaí will also prepare a file on the incident and this will be forwarded to the coroner for Galway as the man was pronounced dead in that county. A coroner’s inquest will also take place at a later date.