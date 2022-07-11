Teen seriously injured following Tralee collision

A teenager has been seriously injured following a collision in Tralee, Co Kerry.
The incident, involving a pedestrian and a car, occurred at approximately 1.10am on Monday morning on Brewery Road.
The pedestrian, a male teenager, received serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Cork University Hospital.
A technical examination of the scene is taking place this morning.
Gardaí are appealing to any road users who were travelling in the area with camera footage, including dash cam, to make it available to gardaí.
Anyone with information can contact Tralee Garda Station at 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.