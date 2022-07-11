Woman, 70, dies as three taken to hospital following Sligo collision

Sligo University Hospital. Picture: Google Maps

Mon, 11 Jul, 2022 - 08:28
Caitlín Griffin

A woman has died following a collision in Sligo on Sunday.

The incident occurred shortly after 3pm, when gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a car and a jeep on the N15 at Creevykeel, Cliffoney.

The occupants of both vehicles, three women and one man, were removed from the scene by ambulance to Sligo General Hospital.

A woman, 70, who was travelling in the car, was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. 

A technical examination of the scene is to be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who were travelling in the area at the time with camera footage, including dash cam, to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Sligo Garda Station at 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

