Sister of murdered Gráinne Dillon says killer should never get parole 

The sister of a woman murdered by a co-worker in a Limerick hotel in 2002 says that a life sentence should be longer than 20 years for “premeditated murder” and believes that parole should not be an entitlement.

Aoife Dillon’s sister 24-year-old sister Gráinne, from Glounthaune in Cork, was shot dead as she worked as a trainee manager in Jury’s Inn, on Steamboat Quay in Limerick in January 2002. She was shot three times at point-blank range with a shotgun by now 46-year-old Paulo Nascimento from Portugal after he robbed €3,000 from the hotel.

He had been working as a night porter in the hotel for less than a week and had been on a night shift with Ms Dillon when he killed her. He is serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to the murder in 2003. He is now taking a High Court challenge against what he claims is a refusal by the Minister for Justice to consider his entitlement to parole.

Aoife Dillon said: “The challenge this week seems to be about Mr Nascimento’s right to parole, citing that lack of parole ‘amounts to a breach of his constitutional rights, and a breach of the Minister’s duties under the European Convention on Human Rights'. Clearly, it’s for the courts to decide, but Mr Nascimento did receive a life sentence.” She added: “I appreciate that in Ireland a life sentence doesn’t usually mean for life, but I think it should definitely be longer than 20 years for a premeditated murder, and I don’t see why parole is an entitlement.”

Mr Nascimento had stolen the gun and ammunition in the days before the killing from the home of his former girlfriend in Castletroy and had hidden them in the hotel. After 4am on January 5, he confronted Grainne as she was putting money in the cash register in the downstairs restaurant of the hotel.

He shot her twice before stealing the money and shot her once more before leaving her to die.

An inquest into her death heard she had suffered two shotgun blasts to the right pelvic area and a third shotgun blast to the right breast.

In the immediate aftermath of the murder, he stashed the money, and Gráinne’s keys and phone, into a bag which he hid in a laneway.

Aoife Dillon said she accepts that Mr Nascimento has the right to apply for parole but stressed that the Dillon family also has the right to remind the parole board of the impact of Grainne’s murder on them.

And she said that Mr Nascimento “is fully aware of the hurt and trauma he has caused”, because letters they have written to the Parole Board would have been shared with him.

Gráinne Dillon was shot three times at point-blank range with a shotgun by now 46-year-old Paulo Nascimento from Portugal after he robbed €3,000 from the hotel. Picture: Courtpix

In his challenge, Mr Nascimento claims that, in early 2021, a parole board recommended that he should be granted temporary release, sometime at the start of this year.

The board which reviewed his case stated that the risk the applicant would re-offend was “as low as it can get”, that keeping him in custody was “no longer productive”, and that his case did not need any further review.

However, the non-statutory parole board system, which had been in operation between 2001 and last year, is no longer in place.

Under the former regime, the board reviewed applications from prisoners serving lengthy sentences after being advised by the Minister for Justice who should be considered for temporary release.

Now, a statutory parole board is in place, which makes its decisions on the release of prisoners independently from the minister.

The new board said that it would review his case.

Ms Dillon said: “Victims of crime, and their families, are not privy to the details reviewed by the parole board, though of course it is difficult to reconcile the statement that his risk of reoffending was considered ‘as low as it can get’, given that his murder of Grainne was not provoked: he set out to commit a robbery, stole a gun, hid it in the hotel for a number of days and then killed Grainne after the robbery, in order to give himself more time to flee the scene.”

“Anyone who has lost someone will know that of course you miss that person at the big events, marriages, christenings, etc, but sometimes, the sadness just hits you when you are doing the most mundane of things, like driving to work or walking the dog. I’m not sure that the sadness and emptiness ever goes away, you just get better at putting one foot in front of the other at making it through the day.”

In 2007, a High Court judgment upheld a decision made in 2006 by the then Minister for Justice not to permit Mr Nascimento’s transfer to a Portuguese prison. He sought the transfer shortly after being sentenced to life in prison for the murder, to be close to his relatives. A challenge taken by Mr Nascimento in the Supreme Court failed.

Ms Dillon said: “We were aware that changes had been made to how the parole board would operate but, to be honest, we didn’t look into the details. We did expect Mr Nascimento to continue to push to be repatriated to Portugal, as he has previously cited his lack of access to his family in Portugal as unfair. As you would expect, that argument is very tough for my family listen to.”