The son of Irish parents who has become the public face of the rail strikes in Britain has said he is looking forward to coming to Cork in August to watch Cork City play.

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime, and Transport (RMT) union, was interviewed today from a picket at London's Euston station. He and his fellow members are protesting for better pay, working conditions, and job security as Britain’s train companies aim to cut costs and staffing.

Today marked the third 24-hour strike by 40,000 cleaners, signallers, maintenance workers, and station staff around Britain.

Mr Lynch's mother is from Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, and his father from Gunpowder Lane in Cork.

He told RTÉ radio about growing up among a large Irish community in Paddington where families would regularly play Gaelic football and do Irish dancing. He said second-generation Irish are often among the leaders of trade union movements, which he put down to a "gift of the gab".

"Irish people have a very good way of articulating themselves and have a good set of values that makes them able to put the case forward both on their own behalf and also on the behalf of others."

While Mr Lynch is a renowned Brexiteer, he confirmed he carries an Irish passport, but that he is not one of those second-generation people who hates England.

He regularly holidayed here as a child and revealed he will be in Ireland in August.

"I will be at Turners Cross watching Cork City against whatever Limerick is called these days, Treaty United or something?"

Cork City, who sit atop the League of Ireland First Division, with 43 points from 18 games, play Treaty United, who are currently fifth in the table, 19 points behind City, at Turners Cross on August 12.