Body of woman, 70s, recovered from water in West Cork

The woman is understood to be from the local area. 
The woman's body was recovered around 6.50pm after an inter-agency operation involving the R115 helicopter, Castletownebere Lifeboat, Castletownbere Coastguard, Bantry Inshore Rescue. File Picture

Fri, 24 Jun, 2022 - 22:39
Ann Murphy and Neil Michael

The body of an elderly woman has been recovered off the Cork coast.

It appears that the woman got into trouble while swimming near Snave Pier, outside Bantry, in west Cork.

The woman, who was 76, is understood to be from the Ballylickey area.

She was an avid sea swimmer and swam in the area almost daily.

It is understood she was caught in a bad current in the water off a privately-owned pier.

She was recovered around 6.50pm after an inter-agency operation involving the R115 helicopter, Castletownebere Lifeboat, Castletownbere Coastguard, Bantry Inshore Rescue. 

The LE James Joyce, which was in the Bantry Bay area, launched ribs as part of the operation.

Gardaí say they are investigating the incident. 

The woman’s body was removed from the scene and taken to Cork University Hospital, where a post mortem will take place.

A garda spokesman said a file will be prepared for the coroner ahead of an inquest.

Place: Cork
