Youghal RNLI rescues sailor stranded after engine failure

Youghal RNLI volunteers came to the rescue of a sailor stranded off Mangan's Bay today after a boat's engine failed.

The crew got reports of a sailor stuck out at sea on a broken-down boat this afternoon and launched the lifeboat at 12.49pm.

The sailor was on board a 7m Cobra Rib 400 yards out from the bay.

A Youghal RNLI spokesperson said the weather conditions at the time were "good and calm".

Protective gear

Shortly after the lifeboat was launched, the crew observed a man onboard a boat with full personal protective gear on, and he was safe and well.

They ferried the boat into the nearest port at Ferry point.

"With the weather getting finer we would urge everyone planning to go out on their boats to make sure they are serviced at the start of the year and to always have a means of communication such as a VHF radio or a mobile phone," said the Youghal RNLI lifeboat operations manager.

"Should you get into trouble or see someone else in difficulty, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard," he added.