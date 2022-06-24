East Cork clinician expresses 'deep disappointment' over Owenacurra closure

A senior consultant in East Cork expressed "deep disappointment" at the closure of the Owenacurra mental health facility in a letter which the HSE had previously refused to release.

The letter, released under freedom of information following an appeal by Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan, notes that Owenacurra "has provided the residents with excellent care delivered with the utmost professionalism and compassion".

The East Cork mental health practitioner recognises that building issues at Owenacurra have prompted "health and safety concerns", but adds that there has been a "lack of clarity about the decision-making process and what alternatives were considered".

The letter was sent to Kevin Morrison, the general manager of Cork and Kerry mental health services. There was no reply from Mr Morrison in the records released by the HSE.

The minutes of a meeting were also released to Ms Hourigan, nine months after she submitted an FOI request, following an appeal to the Information Commissioner after it was initially refused by the HSE.

The minutes show that a senior clinician in the area told HSE management that they were "not happy" about the decision to close Owenacurra and that they spoke of the loss that the closure would cause to services in the area and the rehabilitation of the centre's clients.

There is 'clearly a culture in the HSE in Cork of discouraging clinicians from disagreeing with senior management' said Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

"Pursuing this issue has been painstaking and it has been incredibly difficult to get information from the HSE on the decision-making process," said Ms Hourigan.

"The reasons for the closure remain opaque. Public representatives and the people they speak for should not have to resort to FOIs and the appeal of an FOI to get clarity on issues like this," she said.

"There is clearly a culture in the HSE in Cork of discouraging clinicians from disagreeing with senior management," she added.

There are currently 10 residents remaining at the Owenacurra residential mental health unit who are still to be rehomed.

The HSE has said that the centre will be closed despite protests from former patients and the families of residents.