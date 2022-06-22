Pensioner chains himself to water pump in Macroom in protest against council 

The Macroom pensioner said the water supply has been there for 60 years and it should be 'restored not removed'
Con O'Leary is protesting the removal of a water pump in Coolcower, Macroom

Wed, 22 Jun, 2022 - 15:18
Eimer McAuley

An 81-year-old man is spending his second day chained to an old water pump in Macroom in protest against its removal, as Cork County Council has plans to replace it with an ornament. 

Con O'Leary chained himself to the water pump, which doesn't work anymore, on the two-mile bridge in Coolcower, Macroom. 

He said: "This is a water supply that has been here for 60 years and now the Cork County Council has made the decision to remove it, it is outrageous and it should not be tolerated." 

Call to restore water

The pump itself no longer works, but Mr O'Leary is calling for the council to restore the water supply, rather than replace it with an ornament. 

"This is going on for too long now," the 81-year-old said, adding that "no notice" was served to him about the pump's removal, though he is not sure if any other locals received a formal notice. 

"It is the worst thing that could happen in the 21st century, and I can't understand why it is taking place," the Macroom man said, speaking about the removal of old water supplies. 

Cork County Council said they had no comment to make on Con's protest or the future of the water pump.

 

Place: Macroom Organisation: Cork County Council
