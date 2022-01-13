EPA finds 'significant shortcomings' at Macroom water treatment plant 

The State environmental watchdog found “significant shortcomings” in the operation and management of the treatment plant supplying drinking water to Macroom during a recent audit of the facility.

A report by the Environmental Protection Agency found a problem with a standby pump at the town’s water treatment plant last October was not correctly managed or escalated in a manner to maintain water quality and protect public health.

The EPA said it had not been notified about four breaches of limits for the discolouration of water in the Macroom supply during the period October 16-19.

Aluminium levels almost twice the recommended maximum limit were also reported in a sample taken from the Macroom supply on October 11.

The audit was carried out by EPA officials in November following a boil water notice which had been introduced on supplies from the plant on October 20.

It found there were issues with the operation of filters at the plant for a significant period between October 8 and October 19 before the boil water notice was issued.

18 complaints

The report noted that Irish Water informed the EPA on October 13 that it had received 18 complaints from people living in the Macroom area about discoloured water coming from their taps. The water treatment plant supplies drinking water to 4,100 people from water sourced in the Sullane River.

EPA inspectors said problems with the filters meant it was difficult to assess the accuracy and reliability of operational monitoring results for turbidity (discolouration) and aluminium levels at the plant.

As a result, the EPA said it was difficult to assess the full impact of the incident on the quality of the treated water supplied to homes and businesses in the area.

However, it added that data on chlorine levels indicated that there was adequate disinfection of supplies over the period.

At the same time, EPA inspectors said it was not possible to verify that barriers to infection of supplies by cryptosporidium – a parasite that can cause gastroenteritis – were working.

The boil water notice was lifted on December 15 after Irish Water and Cork County Council carried out remedial measures and obtained satisfactory monitoring results from the supply as well as following consultation with the HSE.

Cork County Council said the installation of new turbidity monitors to verify the quality of treated water would be completed by the end of this month. The audit noted the disinfection system at the Macroom plant is also due to be upgraded during 2022.