Cork councillor criticised for suggesting drinking age be reduced to 16

Independent Cllr Thomas Maloney said he thought the motion to reduce the minimum legal drinking age from 18 to 16 was a misprint
Cork councillor criticised for suggesting drinking age be reduced to 16

It comes as a report showed a significant jump in 15-24 year-olds who don't drink alcohol - from 11% in 2002 to 26% in 2019. File photo: David Jones/PA

Mon, 20 Jun, 2022 - 18:54
Eoin English

A Fine Gael councillor has been criticised for suggesting the legal age for drinking alcohol be reduced to 16.

Implementing Cllr Shane O’Callaghan’s idea could open “a pandora’s box”, the Lord Mayor of Cork, Fianna Fáil's Colm Kelleher warned. Several councillors said doing so would send out the wrong message about alcohol at a time when public health policy is trying to reduce the availability of alcohol to young people.

The comments were made during a lengthy debate on a motion tabled by Mr O’Callaghan at this month’s meeting of Cork City Council, which requested that the council would write to Justice Minister Helen McEntee to request that the government consider amending Part IV of the Intoxicating Liquor Act 1988 (as amended) so as to reduce the minimum legal drinking age from 18 to 16.

The motion was discussed on the same day the Health Research Board published a report which showed that more than a third of young people who drink alcohol are engaged in “hazardous or harmful drinking”.

The report also highlighted some positive trends, including an increase in the average age of first drinking (from 15.6 years to 16.6 years) and a significant jump in 15-24 year-olds who don't drink alcohol - from 11% in 2002 to 26% in 2019.

During a lengthy debate on the motion, not a single councillor backed Mr O’Callaghan's idea and he eventually withdrew the motion.

Mr Kelleher said: “You have 16 and 17-year-olds using fake IDs as it is to get into bars in this day and age. 

If we reduce the legal drinking age, could you have 13 and 14-year-olds, who could look very similar to a 16-year-old, using fake IDs to get served in a pub?

Green Party Cllr Colette Finn said Mr O’Callaghan’s suggestion, at a time when the age at which young people have their first drink is actually increasing, “sends out all the wrong signals”.

Solidarity Cllr Fiona Ryan said she accepted Mr O’Callaghan’s clarification that he wanted the issue considered but said that would not be how it would be viewed outside the council chamber.

FF Cllr Terry Shannon accepted that the evidence of underage drinking is clearly visible in parks around the country, but added: “The very idea that we would give in to that, and that we would accept that that is the norm, I don’t think that is good.” 

Independent Cllr Thomas Maloney said he thought the motion was a misprint. Labour Cllr John Maher, a youth leader, said having a drink is just not on the agenda of many young people today, while FG Cllr Garret Kelleher said reducing the age would not be a healthy move.

Read More

Cork City Council has highest collection rate of vacant site levy

More in this section

Limerick lotto players urged to check tickets as €1M won over the weekend Limerick lotto players urged to check tickets as €1M won over the weekend
Mallow opens €4m boardwalk in honour of 'man of the people' Mallow opens €4m boardwalk in honour of 'man of the people'
In the Hospital Sick Male Patient Sleeps on the Bed. Heart Rate Monitor Equipment is on His Finger. Limerick to get new €150m hospital after planning approved
#Childrens HealthAlcoholPlace: CorkOrganisation: Cork City Council
<p>The investigation will be led by gardaí based out of Clonmel Garda Station, who have said they will be investigating all the circumstances. Picture: Dan Linehan</p>

Gardaí investigating after two bodies found at house in Tipperary

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 18, 2022

  • 4
  • 16
  • 21
  • 27
  • 45
  • 47
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices