Review of maternity deaths in midwest must be ‘open and transparent’

Maternity advocates call for a review into homebirths in the midwest to be “open and transparent”.

The service has been temporarily suspended after the death of Laura Liston, who died after giving birth to her first child, at home in Croom, Co Limerick.

Tributes have been paid to Ms Liston, who was “well-known and popular” in the region.

Parish priest Canon Willie Fitzmaurice said the community is deeply shocked, and rallying around the heartbroken families.

“She was a probation officer in the prison,” he said.

“She would have been well known and very popular with all the people she encountered in those areas of rehabilitation and so on.”

It is understood Ms Liston worked in particular with prisoners who were pregnant.

Fr Richard Davern, who officiated at her funeral, said: “It was the most tragic case I have ever witnessed in my ministry or ever dealt with, and I just hope to God that the family will find strength.

“They have great hope with the little boy, indeed he has given them great hope and something to focus on at this awful time.

“I suppose it is ironic that the weakest one, a little baby, is actually going to be the strongest bind that keeps the family together... it’s sad beyond words, God love them.”

It is understood Ms Liston developed life-threatening complications after giving birth. An ambulance was on standby, and she was transferred to University Hospital Limerick, where she was pronounced dead.

A spokeswoman for the Midwives Association of Ireland said they are “saddened and dismayed” at this death, and of Tatenda Mukwata, at University Hospital Kerry in April.

“We would strongly advocate for an open and transparent review of all these recent tragic maternal deaths. We offer our sincerest condolences to all of the families involved,” she said.

Krysia Lynch, chairwoman of the Association for Improvements in the Maternity Services (AIMS) Ireland, extended condolences to the families and care teams.

“A maternal death is a very serious incident... to provide reassurance to the public, an independent external investigation is always warranted, as is an inquest,” she said.

“AIMS Ireland was surprised to hear a national service had been summarily removed from Limerick... There have very sadly been other adverse incidents involving maternal death in hospitals and there has been no suspension of services to our knowledge.”