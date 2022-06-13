Developer to appeal after less than a third of Cork housing scheme given go-ahead

Plans to build 94 homes in a village on the outskirts of Cork City have been partially rejected amid concerns about the impact on nearby trees.

The developer, Barlow Properties Ltd, had applied to Cork County Council to build the homes at Ashbourne House but the local authority granted permission for just 30 of the 94 units. The entire project has now been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Objectors had cited the impact on historic trees located on the grounds of Ashbourne House, with County Hall planners agreeing that the housing units would have an “adverse effect” on the woodland area.

Currently, the location of a direct provision centre, where around 100 residents reside, Barlow Properties first applied for permission for the homes at the site in April 2021 with a decision issued by the council in May of this year.

The development proposed a mix of one-bed, two-bed, and three-bed apartments and houses on the site. It would include works to Ashbourne House itself, including refurbishment, the demolition of modern extensions, and conversion to eight residential apartments.

In their submissions, planners said the development would address the urgent need for housing in Cork and would succeed in the “repurposing and reinvigorating of the historic grounds of Ashbourne House”.

The plans received 22 submissions from individuals as well as from groups such as the Royal Horticultural Society of Ireland and the Tree Council of Ireland.

The latter said that, according to its register, 69 champion trees and trees with special heritage value were located in the Ashbourne gardens, “the largest such concentration nationally in any single location, including the National Botanic Gardens in Dublin”.

According to the Tree Council, champion trees are listed as the largest example nationally, and by county, of specific species of tree in Ireland. It claimed that national and local heritage was “under threat” by the proposals.

In its decision, Cork County Council said the proposed development “involves the loss of a significant number of trees including a number of heritage and champion trees”.

“Their removal constitutes a significant adverse effect to the site and its well-established, ecologically and culturally valuable woodland habitat which is also of biodiversity value.” An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála with a target date for its ruling of October 10.