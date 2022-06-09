Cork marathon winner Lizzie Lee urges people to support cancer fundraiser in memory of 'Skippy'

The Olympian who won the Cork city marathon's women’s race has dedicated her win to one of her best friends who died from brain cancer and urged people to support a fundraiser in his memory this weekend.

Leevale athlete Lizzie Lee said she felt Kevin O’Riordan’s spirit with her every step of the race last Sunday.

Friends of Kevin, who was known to pals as Skippy and who died in October 2020, aged just 41, are preparing for a major football tournament involving UCC Collingwood cup legends on Saturday to raise funds for cutting-edge research into new treatments for brain cancer.

Lizzie urged people to support The Skip Cup event and also shared a treasured personal memory of how Kevin met her at dawn outside her parents’ house on the morning of her wedding to join her on an eight-mile run along the Lee fields, through the Mardyke and UCC “for old time’s sake”.

“When he dropped me back home, we hugged and he told me ‘you’ve got a keeper Liz, see you later’,” she said.

“It was Skippy who had introduced me to my husband on my first day in UCC where I followed in Skippy’s footsteps to study electrical engineering at his advice. He was right about the degree and also the husband.

I can’t remember not knowing Skippy, and I think about him at least once on every run. I miss him terribly, we all do.

“He was taken far too soon from Maria and baby Liam and all his friends and family.”

Kevin, who grew up in Bishopstown, trained as an engineer before changing careers, completing a FIFA Masters in Sport, and becoming head of partnerships at Liverpool Football Club. He met his wife, Maria, on a blind date in Liverpool.

But six weeks after his 40th birthday in May 2019, he suffered seizures and ended up in intensive care where scans and tests revealed he had a grade 4 glioblastoma - brain cancer.

He underwent surgeries and treatment and remained positive throughout, but an MRI scan in early 2020 revealed the tumour had spread to other parts of his brain and by the start of lockdown that March, Kevin’s speech and facial coordination were being affected by a new lesion on his brain stem.

Read More Life as an elite athlete begins (again) at 40 for Lizzie Lee

The couple explored their options but when it was confirmed there were no curative treatment options available, they decided to rent a nice apartment by the sea in Valencia and enjoy whatever time they had left.

But when Kevin’s condition worsened, and with Maria six months pregnant, they decided to come home to his family in Cork. A week later, on October 2, 2020, Kevin died in hospital, with Maria, his parents and his sister at his bedside. It was just 15 months after his original diagnosis.

His best friends were outside the hospital unable to see him due to Covid restrictions.

Some of those friends have organised The Skip Cup football tournament at UCC’s Mardyke Arena this Saturday, featuring a UCC Collingwood Heroes selection versus The Rest of the World, all non-UCC players from Kevin’s former secondary school Colaiste an Spioraid Naomh, and the wider Bishopstown, Wilton, area. All players must be aged over 40.

Money raised will fund the University of Liverpool’s new Glioblastoma (Brain Cancer) Fund which has been set up in Kevin’s name to support ground-breaking research into immunotherapy, a promising new treatment for glioblastoma. As part of the fundraising campaign, the university is also creating a PhD in Kevin’s name.

You can donate to the Glioblastoma (Brain Cancer) Fund and to the Skip Cup fundraising drive.