O'Donoghue and Lee claim top honours at Cork City Marathon

Tim O’Donoghue of East Cork and Rio Olympian Lizzie Lee reigned supreme at the Cork City Marathon on Sunday, a race that welcomed runners from 100 countries, with 12,000 taking to the streets across the various events.

O’Donoghue set a course record of 2:18:37 in the men’s marathon and Lee clocked 2:44:54 to win the women’s. Pawel Kosek and Alan O’Shea were next best in the men’s race with 2:22:39 and 2:24:45 respectively, with previous champion Gary O’Hanlon fourth in 2:25:28. In the women’s race Sorcha Loughnane and Aoife O’Leary followed Lee home in 2:45:12 and 2:56:40 respectively.