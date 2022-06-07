Mayor challenged to bike or bus more often as new park entrance opens

Cork’s first citizen has been challenged to take the bus or bike to more official functions after the current office holder cycled to perform the official opening of a new bike-friendly entrance to Tramore Valley Park.

Colm Kelleher switched from his mayoral electric Ford Mustang to an e-bike on Tuesday to lead a bike bus, which included council chief executive, Ann Doherty, from City Hall to the new entrance off Half Moon Lane.

The development of the entrance had been the focus of a major campaign, spearheaded by the Cork Cycling Campaign, since the park was officially opened in May 2019.

The €850,000 project to deliver the new pedestrian and cycle access, via South Douglas Road and Half Moon Lane, was funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA), and includes:

a new signalised junction with controlled pedestrian crossings on the South Douglas Road, and uncontrolled pedestrian crossings on Half Moon Lane;

new LED street lighting and wider footpaths on the South Douglas Road adjoining Half Moon Lane;

new traffic-calming measures and improved road markings, signage, and some road resurfacing.

Mr Kelleher said: “This new entrance and associated safety works give a great opportunity for the public to easily access one of the city’s major parks in a sustainable way.”

And he pointed out that funding has also been approved by the NTA towards the construction of a new 1km pedestrian and cycle link, which includes a bridge over the N40 South Ring Road from Grange to Tramore Valley Park, which will provide another sustainable travel route to the park. It is expected that this project will be completed next year.

Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Colm Kelleher with representatives of Cork Cycling Campaign, City Council, and An Garda Síochána, at City Hall, Cork, where he joined in on a cycling trip opening of the Half Moon Lane entrance to Tramore Valley Park.

The Cork Cycling Campaign, whose members were part of the cycle bus, congratulated the mayor on travelling to the official event by bicycle.

“This sets a great example that the bicycle is a healthy, normal, and responsible way to travel in our city,” chairman Conn Donovan said.

But he pointed out that the President of Ford Europe launched the ‘Park the Car’ initiative recently, noting that half the car journeys in Europe are under 5km and these journeys could easily be made by bike or foot.

Thanks to Lord Mayor @KelleherColm and @corkcitycouncil Chief Executive Ann Doherty for traveling by bike to the opening of the @TramorePark Ped and Cycle Access on Half Moon Lane this morning.#MissionCities #BetterByBike https://t.co/4fshKnaIBf pic.twitter.com/2vX378pN1X — Cork Cycling Campaign (@CorkCyclingCrew) June 7, 2022

“In line with recent investment to make active travel a more attractive option for people living, working, or visiting Cork, we feel the time is right for the office of the Lord Mayor to show leadership on sustainable travel,” he said on behalf of the campaign.

The campaign has now challenged the council to publish a mobility plan for the office of the Lord Mayor within three months which seeks to encourage people attending events hosted by the mayor to walk, cycle, or use public transport, and to ensure that the mayor undertakes trips by active travel or public transport on a frequent basis.

Great to be in attendance for the official opening of the Half Moon Lane entrance for Tramore Valley Park with @corkcitycouncil and @CorkCyclingCrew members.



Both Lord Mayor & Council CEO in attendance.



Hopefully it opened some eyes in terms of infrastructural issues too! pic.twitter.com/rAbZuOjHEF — Sam (@Samtm023) June 7, 2022

The plan should also include the wider promotion of sustainable travel modes by the mayoral office.

Council spokesman, Paul Moynihan, said the mayoral timetable is always viewed through the lens of sustainability but he said given the five-fold increase in the city's footprint following the boundary extension, and the demands of the office, travel by bike is not always a viable proposition.