Tipperary's 'Magnificent Seven' to ride length of the country in 24 hours for charity 

The 'Magnificent Seven', who all hail from Tipperary, will cycle the length of the country this month as they aim to raise money for the Irish Kidney Association — and plan to complete the feat in just 24 hours. The group will partake in a 600km ultra cycle from Mizen to Malin, scaling 4,000m of elevation, between June 25 and 26.

Members of the Upperchurch Drombane Cycling Club, one of whom has chronic kidney disease, are hoping the event will raise over €7,000 for the Tipperary branch of the Irish Kidney Association.

Francis Hogan was diagnosed with a hereditary kidney condition, polycystic kidney disease (PKD) when he was in his early 20s.

Now aged 45, the Templemore native has managed to slow the disease through careful medical intervention and medication and healthy lifestyle choices and will be one of the 'Magnificent Seven' to take part in the cycle.

“We have never done anything of this scale before. However, we have ramped up our training over the past couple of months and we feel we are both physically and mentally able for the journey and are looking forward to it,” said Mr Hogan.

Mr Hogan lost his own father, Gus, to complications arising from the same hereditary kidney condition at the age of 49.

“We are delighted we can support an important charity cause. Our cycling club is located in a small rural area in mid-Tipperary and, yet, at least two other members of the club and their families have benefited from the support of the Irish Kidney Association,” Mr Hogan said.

Orla Hogan Ryan, the Tipperary branch secretary of the Irish Kidney Association, has personally undergone four kidney transplants. She expressed her gratitude to those taking part.

“We wish them every success with their challenge, we look forward to following it on their Facebook page and we thank everyone who is involved in supporting it,” said Ms Hogan, who praised them for raising organ donor awareness.

Also taking part in the Mizen to Malin challenge will be David Russell, an award-winning young farmer from Thurles; father and son David and Jamie Donovan, also from Thurles; Seamus Duggan, from Templemore; Pat Heffernan from Moyglass, Fethard; and James Tobin, who lives in Urlingford, Co Kilkenny, on the Tipperary border.

Donations can be made here.