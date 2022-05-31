Cork Airport passengers 'won't face lengthy queues this weekend' 

Airport 'adequately staffed to deal with the increase in demand for international travel', with 100% of passengers processed in 30 minutes
The management team at Cork Airport is expecting this weekend to be one of its busiest so far this year. File picture: David Creedon

Tue, 31 May, 2022 - 19:30
Eoin English

Cork Airport says it has staff in place to ensure passengers won’t face lengthy queues this bank holiday weekend.

Airport bosses are expected to issue detailed advice over the coming days to encourage passengers do everything they can to make their own journey through the passenger security screening process as smooth and fast as possible.

It follows scenes of chaos at Dublin Airport last weekend, with lengthy queues forcing almost 1,000 passengers to miss flights.

While final figures are awaited from the airlines, the management team at Cork Airport is expecting this weekend to be one of its busiest so far this year.

The airport processed about 41,000 passengers during the May bank holiday weekend, indicating a recovery of about 82% on the same period in 2019.

Easter was the busiest holiday period of the year so far, with more than 60,000 passengers travelling through the airport.

But with a combination of secondary school summer holidays starting this week, and a bank holiday weekend, airport managers are expecting a surge in passenger numbers.

A spokesman declined to comment in detail on its security staffing arrangements, citing operational reasons.

“However, Cork Airport is adequately staffed to deal with the increase in demand for international travel,” he assured.

100% of passengers are processed in 30 minutes or less.” 

And while the airport is adequately staffed to handle the passenger volumes expected this weekend, he said the situation was being reviewed on a daily basis.

The spokesman advised passengers intending to travel this weekend to allow plenty of time for a "safe, smooth and pleasant airport experience".

“Our advice to passengers is to ensure they arrive at the airport between 90 and 120 minutes before their flight is due to board," he said.

“For passengers intending on checking-in at the airport/checking-in a bag, our advice is to allow sufficient time in addition to the 120 minutes.” 

This summer, Cork Airport has 40 routes served by eight airlines.

