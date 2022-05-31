Collision involving mobile crane, coach and number of cars on Cork/Kerry border

Ambulances, rapid response doctors and the Irish Community Air Ambulance are among those responding to the scene of the incident between Ballyvourney and Glenflesk
Tue, 31 May, 2022 - 11:59
Eoin English

A major emergency response operation is underway close to the Cork/Kerry border after a multi-vehicle collision involving a mobile crane, a coach and a number of cars.

Ambulances, rapid response doctors and the Irish Community Air Ambulance are among those responding to the scene of the incident just off the N22 between Ballyvourney and Glenflesk.

It is understood that the incident occurred around 11am on the R569, just south of the Clonkeen junction on the N22.

It is not clear how many people were on the coach but a number of injuries have been reported. 

There are no reports of any fatalities.

Gardaí are on scene and traffic delays are expected as the emergency teams respond to the incident.

