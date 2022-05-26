Teenage cyclist seriously injured in collision in Waterford

A teenage cyclist has been seriously injured in a road accident in Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of collision between the female cyclist and a car on the Clonea in Dungarvan late this afternoon.

The cyclist has been removed from the scene by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where she is being treated for serious injuries.

The driver of the car is not believed to be injured but is understood to be suffering from shock.

The road is currently closed to allow forensic crash analysts to carry out an examination of the scene and local diversions are in place.

A stretch of the road is expected to be closed for some time to assist with technical examinations.

Dungarvan gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who were in the Clonea Road area and who may have footage, including Dash Cam, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058 48600, the Garda confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

This is the second collision between a cyclist and truck this week.

On Monday a teenage boy was transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin in a serious condition following a road traffic collision in Tuam, Co Galway.

The accident occurred at Russellstown, Miltown, at around 5.30pm.