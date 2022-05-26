Maternity services in Limerick and Tralee to be upgraded

Upgrades for maternity services in Limerick and Tralee are included in the HSE’s capital plan for 2022, with progress also expected on relocating Limerick maternity hospital.

University Maternity Hospital Limerick is set to co-locate with the main hospital on the Dooradoyle campus in line with the national plan to end standalone maternity units. The capital plan states: "Brief signed off along with cost benefit analysis" and work continues.

In the meantime, the current neonatal unit is being expanded at a cost of €1.06m. This has previously been described as an interim measure until the co-location takes place.

Maternity services at University Hospital Kerry in Tralee are due an upgrade. Picture: Dan Linehan

Maternity services in Tralee at University Hospital Kerry are also due an upgrade. Design feasibility was being examined for an eight-bed antenatal ward, three single-bed induction rooms, four birthing rooms and ancillary accommodation, as well as triage assessment space, the plan states.

In all, the national plan allocates €6.65m to maternity and pediatric projects, as well as €10.98m to the new National Maternity Hospital and €352m to the new National Children’s Hospital.

Ennis Hospital, the subject of a protest march on Saturday calling for expanded services, will receive a new theatre block. The approved capital budget for this is €9.95m, a hospital spokesman said.

Construction is expected to being on a 96-bed unit at University Hospital Limerick, which will take about 20 months, with funding for this year announced as coming to €4.5m.

Cardiac services

Waterford University Hospital will see a second cardiac catheterisation laboratory to enable the expansion of cardiac services there. Progress is also expected on a new 50-bed mental health unit to be co-located with the hospital.

In Clonmel, Tipperary University Hospital will also see funding for a 33-bed refurbishment. The county will also see investment in community care at Cashel and Nenagh.

The plan also includes funding across Munster for the development of primary care centres, giving them the ability to carry out scans and other diagnostics. Centres in towns such as Fermoy, Castletownbere, Ennis, and Castleisland are included in the overall package.