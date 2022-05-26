Elderly patients forced to wait an average of 29 hours in CUH A&E last month 

Elderly patients endured an average 29-hour wait in Cork University Hospital’s (CUH) emergency department last month — almost twice the national average — new figures show.

The news emerged as the HSE confirmed some €94m in capital funding from the HSE for several major health care projects in Cork, including the delivery of new hospital extensions, more general and ICU beds, new facilities and labs at several sites, and the long-awaited delivery of a helipad at CUH.

The funding will also help deliver extensions at several community hospitals around the county, including specific works at Castletownbere, Clonakilty, Kinsale and Kanturk community hospitals which are required in certain areas to ensure Hiqa compliance.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork South Central, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, welcomed the capital investment but branded the wait time for over 75s as scandalous. He said massive investment in additional staff is also required.

“Doctors and nurses are doing their best they are just completely swamped. It’s not just about more space and buildings, we just don’t have enough staff in CUH — that’s a big part of the problem,” he said.

His comments follow the release of HSE figures which show that for patients over 75, the average "patient experience time to admission" in April was 28.8 hours at CUH and 26.8 hours at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) — the national average was 13.75 hours.

'Absolutely shocking'

He called on the health minister to intervene with a specific support plan for the emergency departments in Cork.

“It is absolutely shocking, that elderly patients are waiting over 24 hours in emergency departments in Cork,” he said.

“These are some of the most vulnerable and elderly patients, potentially with mobility and other issues. To have waiting times like these are scandalous, and show yet again the clear need for a specific plan for the EDs in Cork.”

Meanwhile, among the projects in Cork to benefit from the €94m in HSE capital funding are: