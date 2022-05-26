Blarney pub badly damaged by fire as forensics determine cause

The alarm was raised at around 4.40am today.
The scene will undergo a detailed forensic examination by garda forensic experts this morning to determine the cause of the blaze.

Thu, 26 May, 2022 - 08:29
Eoin English

A popular pub and restaurant near Blarney in Cork city has been badly damaged by fire.

The alarm was raised at around 4.40am today when smoke was spotted pouring from the top floor of the Waterloo Inn just north of the village of Blarney.

Four units of the Cork City Fire Brigade rushed to the scene.

Fire fighters wearing breathing apparatus fought the blaze and brought it under control quickly.

The scene at the Waterloo Inn early this morning. Photo: Cork City Fire Brigade
The scene at the Waterloo Inn early this morning. Photo: Cork City Fire Brigade

However the blaze has caused extensive damage to the building, particular to the upper floor areas.

But the early indications from a preliminary inspection suggest that the fire started accidentally in an area on the ground floor and spread to the first floor.

Gardai
Stranded kayaker climbs up cliff face to safety at Old Head of Kinsale golf course

