Renewed appeal for information on fatal Tralee motorcycle collision

Gardaí in Tralee are renewing their appeal for information following a fatal collision in Tralee in recent days.
Shortly after 4pm on May 17, gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle at Springfield, Ballyvelly, Tralee.
The driver of the motorcycle, a man aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
"Investigating gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to come forward," a spokesperson said.
"They are particularly appealing to anyone with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the Springfield, Ballyvelly area between 3.30pm and 4.30pm on May 17 to make it available to them."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066-710 2300 023, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.