Renewed appeal for information on fatal Tralee motorcycle collision

A man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash which occurred on May 17.
Gardaí in Tralee are urging anyone with relevant  information or dash cam footage to come forward

Mon, 23 May, 2022 - 14:26
Rebecca Laffan

Gardaí in Tralee are renewing their appeal for information following a fatal collision in Tralee in recent days.

Shortly after 4pm on May 17, gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle at Springfield, Ballyvelly, Tralee.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

"Investigating gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to come forward," a spokesperson said.

"They are particularly appealing to anyone with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the Springfield, Ballyvelly area between 3.30pm and 4.30pm on May 17 to make it available to them."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066-710 2300 023, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Man killed in Tralee named locally as former construction worker Joe Brosnan

Renewed appeal for information on fatal Tralee motorcycle collision

