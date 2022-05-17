Appeal for witnesses after man killed in Skibbereen car crash

Gardaí in Co Cork are appealing for witnesses after a man has been killed in a single-car collision earlier this afternoon.
Emergency services attended the scene of the incident at Drishanebeg near Skibbereen at around 1.30pm.
The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem is expected to take place.
There were no other injuries reported from the crash.
The area was closed off to allow for a forensic investigation.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them, particularly anyone who may have dashcam footage from the time of the incident.
Anyone with information can contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.