Appeal for witnesses after man killed in Skibbereen car crash

Appeal for witnesses after man killed in Skibbereen car crash

The area was closed off to allow for a forensic investigation.

Tue, 17 May, 2022 - 19:40
Greg Murphy

Gardaí in Co Cork are appealing for witnesses after a man has been killed in a single-car collision earlier this afternoon.

Emergency services attended the scene of the incident at Drishanebeg near Skibbereen at around 1.30pm.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem is expected to take place.

There were no other injuries reported from the crash.

The area was closed off to allow for a forensic investigation.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them, particularly anyone who may have dashcam footage from the time of the incident.

Anyone with information can contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Dog ban on Kerry beaches 'nanny-state nonsense', says Healy-Rae Dog ban on Kerry beaches 'nanny-state nonsense', says Healy-Rae
Law and Justice concept. Mallet of the judge, books, scales of justice. Former teacher at Limerick primary accused of 40 counts of indecently assaulting pupils
Dwarf sperm whale in Cork the first to be seen in Ireland Dwarf sperm whale in Cork the first to be seen in Ireland
Appeal for witnesses after man killed in Skibbereen car crash

Cork prisoners' pop-up restaurant proves a slammer-dunk for its guests 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 14, 2022

  • 10
  • 11
  • 18
  • 20
  • 35
  • 47
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices