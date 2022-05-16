Doggone: Kerry’s blue flag beaches to restrict walking pets and horse riding

In a bid to end foul play man's best friend is to have access to Kerry's blue flag beaches severely curtailed this summer with new bylaws banning dogs and horses between 11am and 7pm. However, dog walkers have been thrown a lifeline, with the creation of dedicated corridors or ‘throughways’, specially signposted, which will allow pooches to access non-blue flag areas as long as they stay on a tight leash.

Controversy first erupted back in March, when proposed bylaws to restrict beach access were interpreted by some as a total ban on walking dogs and horseriding. But Kerry County Council's director of services, John Breen, told Monday's meeting that blue flag beaches make up only 2% of the Kerry coastline and that dogs were "not being banned."

The new laws, which were backed by the majority of councillors, mean Kerry’s 14 blue flag beaches will be off-limits to dogs or horses from June 1 to September 15 between the hours of 11am and 7pm. These are the same hours that lifeguards are on patrol. The county’s blue flag beaches amount to defined portions of larger areas, Mr Breen told councillors. For example, in Rossbeigh beach the blue flag area where dogs and horses will be restricted accounts for around 20% of the total area, he said.

Through-way corridors

Dogs could access the non-protected parts through the new corridors or 'through-ways' at the rear of protected areas. However, the corridor proposal saw some councillors cry foul. Fianna Fáil councillor John Flynn questioned their practicality when the tide was in, while Cllr Michael O’Shea (FF) asked: “If the dog fouls 15 yards out from the blue flag area and the tide comes in and it carries it out to the blue flag area how can you enforce that?”

Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae believed the corridor proposal would not stand up to scrutiny by An Taisce inspectors. “The whole beach on either side could be full of dog foul,” he said. An Taisce will want to ban people next, he said.

Pathogen hazards

“The rationale for restricting access of domesticated animals to beaches is that amongst the most common hazards in bathing waters are microbial pathogens introduced by fecal contamination from humans and animals,” An Tasice’s Ian Diamond previously explained. The criteria in relation to dog restrictions are in place in the 50 countries globally that operate the blue flag programme, he said.

The meeting was also told that horses would have to be facilitated also as they were important for tourism in west and in south Kerry.

“Pony trekking and horse trekking is a big attraction in South Kerry;” Cllr Johnny Healy Rae said.

Other provisions in the new bylaws, the first since 2013, make it an offence to fail to comply with a lifeguard’s directions, and a ban on the use of certain inflatable water devices. Restrictions on lighting fires in dune areas are also included. Breaches could result in fines of just over €1,900 on conviction in the District Court.