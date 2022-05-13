Almost 80% of Irish bathing sites have 'excellent' water quality, EPA finds

Almost eight out of 10 of Ireland’s bathing sites have “excellent” water quality, according to the latest report from Environmental Protection Agency.

While 78% of the country’s 148 sites have been graded as “excellent” in the latest review, 97% of them either met or exceeded the minimum standard in 2021.

The EPA says the improvements are as a result of enhanced management of bathing waters over a number of years, combined with investments in the treatment of urban waste water.

In its latest Bathing Water Report, the EPA also says the number of beaches with poor bathing water quality reduced to two in 2021, compared with four in 2020.

However, while bathing water quality has continued to improve overall, there are still issues which need to be addressed, to protect and further improve bathing waters, it said.

Agriculture, urban waste water, and fouling from dogs on beaches still impact the quality of bathing waters,” a spokesperson said.

“In addition, heavy rainfall can also quickly impact by washing pollution into our bathing waters."

Eimear Cotter, director of the EPA’s Office of Evidence and Assessment, said: “Bathing water quality in Ireland is high, and last year saw further improvements compared with 2020.

“This is good news as we approach the summer when we can enjoy our local beaches and bathing areas, which are an important natural amenity for health and wellbeing."

She said swimming is increasingly becoming a year-round activity, and the EPA encourages the provision of information that will help winter swimmers to make informed choices to protect their health.

She added: “The findings and outcome of the multi-stakeholder National Bathing Water Expert Group, due later this year, will provide important information in this regard and help identify potential options to better protect bathers who swim year-round.”

The EPA report specifically highlights improvements at Lilliput, Lough Ennell, Co Westmeath after three years of poor quality.

During 2020 and 2021, the bathing water quality improved significantly due to actions taken by farmers in the surrounding area.

This was driven by evidence and science generated by Westmeath County Council, the Local Authority Waters Programme, and the Agricultural Sustainability, Support and Advisory Programme working together. As a result, the restriction on swimming has been removed.

Sewage discharges

The two bathing water areas classified as ‘Poor’ are Balbriggan’s Front Strand Beach, Co Dublin, and Lady’s Bay, Buncrana, Co Donegal.

The EPA says the Dublin beach is impacted by sewage discharges, dog faeces, and contaminated surface streams flowing through the town.

Lady’s Bay is impacted by stormwater overflows and surface run-off, which are made worse by heavy rainfall.

Local Authority management plans have been put in place to address the sources of pollution at these beaches.

Further information on bathing water and updates on monitoring results during the bathing water season (June 1 to September 15) are available here.