Cork man who told gardaí 'go f*** yourself' jailed 

A Cork man who threatened gardaí and told them to “go fuck yourself” was given a 60-day jail term.

Jason Lewis of 4 Loughmahon Drive in Mahon, Cork city was arrested for threatening behaviour and intoxication in a public place while on a trip to west Cork on April 10.

Lewis was shouting at people passing by and when gardaí arrived, he turned his ire on them, Bantry District Court heard.

Lewis told gardaí to “go fuck yourself” when they arrived at the scene on Wolf Tone Square in Bantry.

He also said he would ‘kick the shit out of gardaí no bother’, the court heard.

Gardaí said that there was a strong smell of alcohol from Lewis and he was extremely unsteady on his feet.

He was arrested, brought to Bantry Garda Station and later charged.

Judge James McNulty said that such behaviour was not tolerated in west Cork.

The court heard that Lewis had 31 previous convictions, including nine for public order and five for assault.

But defence solicitor Flor Murphy said his client has had serious health difficulties and had not drunk alcohol for seven years prior to that night in April.

He accepts that his behaviour was appalling and he apologises for it. He had not drunk in seven years before he came to Bantry that night.

Although he acknowledged that his client had a history of offending he said that he had changed his ways prior to this incident.

“He is on heavy medication, he takes 30 tablets a day, he knows he should not drink. It got him into trouble on this trip to west Cork.”

Judge McNulty said that the facts of the case expose the defendant’s “truly appalling conduct on April 10” when he became aggressive with gardaí.

He sentenced him to 60 days in prison for threatening behaviour under Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act, 1994 while the second offence of being intoxicated in a public place was taken into consideration.

He said that he would not suspend the sentence but that Lewis may appeal his decision to the Circuit Court.