Dungarvan store sells €1m winning Lotto ticket

A shop in Co Waterford has been named as the store that sold Saturday's €1m Lotto prize.

Nugent’s Centra on the Clonea Road in Dungarvan sold the ticket that won the top prize in the Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Friday, May 6. The winning numbers were: 3, 10, 16, 23, 25, 40 and the bonus was 17.

It was one of two major wins over the weekend after a punter in Kilkenny won the main jackpot, worth €8.5m.

The winning numbers for the main Lotto draw last weekend were: 1, 31, 35, 39, 42, 46 and 45.

The two wins bring the number of Lotto millionaires to a total of 18 for the year to date.

Frank Nugent, who owns the Dungarvan store, said he was thrilled to hear about the win.

"I heard that there were two big prizes won over the weekend so [I] was thrilled when I got the good news from the National Lottery to say that we were one of the winning locations.

Staff at Nugent's Centra mark the Lotto victory. Picture: Patrick Browne/Mac Innes Photography

"We have a team of 20 working here in store and as soon as word spreads that we sold a ticket worth €1 million, everyone in the shop will be absolutely delighted.

"This is the biggest prize that we have ever sold and it’s great that one of our customers has now become a millionaire since the weekend. We wish the lucky winner all the very best with their win."

Lotto bosses have confirmed that the Waterford Lotto Plus 1 winner has made contact and arrangements are now being made for them to claim their prize.

The Kilkenny winner of the main jackpot is yet to come forward, with players being urged to check their tickets carefully.

The winner is being advised to sign the back of their ticket, keep it safe, and make contact with the Lotto's prize claims team.