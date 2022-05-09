Cork sees significant rise in recorded crimes this year

Crimes — including rape and serious assaults — have risen significantly across Cork City and county in the first quarter of this year.

Assaults have risen back to almost 2020 levels, Chief Superintendent of West Cork Con Cadogan noted at Cork County Council's joint policing committee, where he shared crime figures for the first four months of this year.

Assaults

Assaults causing harm rose from 78 cases to 98 cases in the first quarter of 2021 in the Cork City policing division. Minor assaults jumped to 309 cases in the first four months of this year from 195 cases in that same period in 2021.

In Cork North, there were 42 reports of assault causing serious harm, an increase from 25. Minor assaults in Cork North rose to 120 from 104 in the same period last year.

In Cork West, there were 19 assaults causing harm up to April 30 this year, an increase from 16 assaults causing harm in the first four months of 2021. Minor assaults in Cork West also rose from 56 in the first quarter of 2021 to 94 cases so far this year.

Rape

Rape of a male or female increased in Cork City to 20 cases up to April 30 this year, rising from 14 cases in the same period of 2021. Sexual assault (not aggravated) also rose in Cork City, growing from 31 cases to 46 over the same periods.

In Cork North, nine rape cases were recorded up to April 30, while six were recorded in the same period in 2021. Sexual assault cases rose to 17 cases in 2022 from 13 in the first quarter of last year in Cork North Garda division.

However, in Cork West rape of a male or female dropped by two cases, with four recordings of rape in Q1 this year compared to six cases in the same period last year.

Chief Supt Con Cadogan: Domestic abuse reports rose 27% in Cork City, 1% in Cork North and 10% in Cork West. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Sexual assault also fell slightly from 14 cases in the first quarter of 2021 to 13 in 2022 in Cork West Garda division.

Drugs

Drug detections fell across the three Garda divisions, with 133 detections for sale or supply in the first quarter of 2021, dropping to 75 cases so far this year in Cork City.

In Cork North, 45 cases of sale or supply in Q1 last year fell to 41 this year. In Cork West, 31 detections for sale or supply in Q1 last year fell slightly to 26 cases in the same period this year.

Domestic abuse

Domestic abuse reports rose 27% in Cork City, 1% in Cork North and 10% in Cork West.

Both theft from a person and crimes against the person increased this year across the three Garda divisions. Property crime in Cork City rose to 1,115 cases from 673 in Q1 last year. Crimes against the person rose to 507 in Q1 this year from 313 last year.

Property crime

In Cork North, property crime rose to 304 cases from 176 in Q1 2021, while crimes against the person rose to 221 from 190.

In Cork West, crimes against the person rose to 145 in Q1 this year from 103 in the same period last year, and property crime rose to 146 from 109 in Q1 last year.

"Crime has increased across all sectors," Chief Superintendent Cadogan said. "Assaults are certainly on the increase again. That certainly is a worry."