Revamped coach parking arrangements for Cork city quays unveiled

Private coach operators who use the bus stop on St Patrick's Quay in Cork City are to be moved due to construction works.

A number of operators - including Aircoach, Go Bus, Cobh Connect and Dublin Coach - use the stop on the quay and they will now be moved to three different locations.

The coach parking area on the quay will be permanently vacated from May 23 to May 27 and this will enable the construction of improvements works as part of the McCurtain St Public Transport Improvement Scheme.

The new locations for the various services are:

St Patrick's Quay (east of Mary Elmes Bridge) for Cork Connects , Cobh Connects , Cronin's Coaches and BGM coaches ;

, , and ; Lower Glanmire Rd/MacCurtain St (opposite Moody café) for Aircoach , Go Bus ;

, ; Andersons Quay (to the east of the Bus Station) for Dublin Coach and other services.

Cork City Council said that the new coach stops "are within a couple of minutes of St Patrick’s Quay and provide easy access to the city centre, bus station, train station".

The bus stop on Lower Glanmire Rd/MacCurtain St in Cork City will facilitate Aircoach and Go Bus from this month.

It added that coach operators can continue to seek use of the existing and new Bus Éireann bus stops across the city.

City Link, Killmallock Coaches and Paddywagon will be availing of the existing bus stop on MacCurtain Street.

The reason for the move, the council said, is that there "is insufficient space available on St Patrick's Quay to accommodate the current, growing demand for coach parking facilities as well as the development of much needed facilities for coach passengers and facilities other road users".

At the new locations, passenger facilities such as seating, lights and weather covered stands are being developed.

The McCurtain St Public Transport Improvement Scheme is expected to deliver shorter bus journey times for all bus passengers in Cork city due to an increased network of dedicated bus lanes and bus priority, according to the council.

The work on St Patrick's Quay is expected to be completed later this summer.

How St Patrick's Quay will look following the completion of the upgrade works.

It will include the provision of: