Sunny spells set to give way to week of showers and unsettled weather

Ireland’s spell of mild and sunny weather this weekend isn’t expected to stick around for much longer as cooler temperatures, cloudy conditions and rainy spells are on the way this week.

Cloud cover will develop this Sunday afternoon through much of Munster, with highest temperatures of around 15 degrees and patches of drizzle moving in through hazy sunshine.

“It will become cloudier tonight and scattered outbreaks of rain will develop,” according to Met Éireann.

“Rain will move eastwards across Munster tomorrow, clearing to scattered showers during the evening,” the forecaster added.

Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees can be expected Monday, coolest near the south coast.

Monday night will see clearer conditions but scattered showers, though any rain will clear from the southeast early in the night as temperatures drop to as low as seven degrees in spots.

“Tuesday will be breezy with sunny spells and scattered blustery showers,” said the forecaster.

“During the evening, the showers will become isolated, and cloud will increase across the northwest.”

Bright sunshine and dry weather- Cattle in a field beside the National Space Centre at Elfordstown, Midleton Co Cork.

The southeast will see mild temperatures of 16 degrees, giving way to a night of intermittent showers which will move to southern coasts by dawn.

Met Éireann said there is “some uncertainty” regarding Wednesday’s forecast, “but at present it looks like rain will affect southern areas on Wednesday, with sunny spells and isolated showers further north”.

Wednesday night will be colder than recent nights with lowest temperatures of four to seven degrees.

Thursday will be a cloudy day with well scattered outbreaks of light rain and light to moderate southwesterly breezes and top temperatures of 13 degrees.

Met Éireann added that Friday’s forecast looks “a little unsettled” though “possibly settling down and becoming milder again for the weekend”.